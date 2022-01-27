Huawei launches Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket in the UAE

Huawei has announced the launch of the new Huawei P50 Pro and its latest foldable phone, the Huawei P50 Pocket in the region.

Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group - Middle East and Africa said “We are glad to bring the new Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket to our users in the region as we remain committed to the pursuit of the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences.

The new Huawei P50 Pro returns to the philosophies that sit at the heart of flagship phones with a True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera and exquisite design while the Huawei P50 Pocket brings fashion, beauty and tech innovations into the fold with Huawei IMAGE™, whilst its all-new hinge design enables the smartphone to fold seamlessly into a slim and pocketable form”

The Huawei P50 Pro features a Dual-Matrix Camera system to deliver exceptional images. It also features XD Fusion Pro, an improved solution that incorporates a new Super Colour Filter System, True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology to significantly improve detail, colour and dynamic range. With a 200x zoom range, it allows you to capture photos of any object regardless of distance.

(Image credit: Huawei)

It also comes with a bigger screen and battery, while remaining lighter and slimmer. The Huawei P50 Pro has a 3D True-Chroma 6.6-inch curved glass display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a single unobtrusive punch hole camera in the middle of the display. It’s also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and incorporates a 4,360mAh battery, while also supporting 66W Huawei SuperCharge and 50W Wireless Huawei SuperCharge.

The Huawei P50 Pro is powered by Huawei’s EMUI 12 software, and features the brand’s Super Device integration that lets you wirelessly connect to compatible Huawei tablets and laptops to exchange information and files easily.

Fashionably foldable

The Huawei P50 Pocket meanwhile, is a foldable smartphone that incorporates a new hinge down the middle for extra durability and a less visible screen crease. To make this phone truly stand out, Huawei teamed up with couture designer Iris Van Herpen to create an advanced 3D micro-sculpture design on the white version of the device.

The Huawei P50 Pocket’s circular Cover Screen supports the display of notifications, schedule, calendar, music, weather, and control of other features. Use it to quickly check on notifications, control your music, or choose between a range of available widgets. Both phones bundle with Huawei’s AppGallery for all your app needs.

Pre-orders, Price and availability in the UAE

The Huawei P50 Pro will be available in two premium finishes – Cocoa Gold and Golden Black at a price of AED 3,999 with pre-order in the UAE starting on January 27th including gifts worth of AED 1,359 – Huawei WATCH GT2 Pro, Petal One free subscription package, 1-Year Warranty (Multi-Country Support) and other VIP services such as door to door service, 2-times free film service, 1-time laser engraving.

Huawei P50 Pocket in White will be available at a price AED 5,099 and Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition at a price of AED 6,299 with pre-order starting on February 3rd with gifts worth AED 1,959 - Huawei WATCH 3, Petal One free subscription package, 1-Year Warranty (Multi-Country Support) and other VIP services such as door to door service, 1-time laser engraving.

The new flagship devices will be available for pre-orders from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers.