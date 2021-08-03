Huawei FreeBuds 4 with open-fit active noise cancellation launched in the UAE

Huawei’s latest true wireless earbuds, FreeBuds 4, are coming to the UAE. The FreeBuds 4 inherit the open-fit design of the previous FreeBuds 3 but boast big upgrades across the board such as multi-device connectivity, adaptive ear matching and improved touch controls on the stems.

One such improvement includes a better open-fit design that’s slimmer and lighter. The buds themselves weigh just 4.1g per earbud and the charging case’s footprint is reduced by 6.3% to make them around 20% lighter at just 38g.

Noise-cancelling tech is also upgraded. The FreeBuds 4 use dual-microphone noise cancelling technology that help it detect external noise more accurately and then block it out. Huawei’s also added a unique Adaptive Ear Matching feature that lets the earbuds identify users’ ear shapes and assign parameters that result in optimal noise cancelling.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Sound quality-wise, the FreeBuds 4 support high-resolution files and can hit frequencies as low as 40kHz. The buds’ 14.3mm dynamic driver is supplemented by a bass enhancing engine and bass tube to form a solid sealed sound cavity for better bass performance.

The FreeBuds 4 pack a few handy features as well. They have improved touch controls on the stems including sliding your finger up/down to control volume and connectivity perks like being able to connect to two devices simultaneously.

You’ll be able to pre-order the Huawei Freebuds 4 starting August 5 for a price of AED569. They’ll come in two color variants: Ceramic White and Silver Frost. Just like all Huawei pre-orders in the region, these come with a bunch of freebies like the Huawei Mini speaker and 3 months of VIP Huawei Music subscription. Pre-order consumers will also get a one year subscription to Huawei Loss Care FreeBuds Service.