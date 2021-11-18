Huawei updates Super Device Smart Office products available in the UAE

This week, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) announced the launch of its new Super Device Smart Office products in the UAE. The devices, which include the Huawei MateBook 14s and Huawei MateBook 13s, the Huawei MateView GT 27”, the Huawei PixLab X1 printer and more. Like their previously launched Super Device products, here too, the products are focused on seamless integration. The only difference is that this time the products are all focused on office and work-related scenarios.

For example, the Huawei Matebook 13s and 14s both comes with features such as Mirror Mode, Extend mode and Collaborate mode to connect with Huawei’s MatePad Pro or an external screen to increase productivity when working together.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei MateBook 13s and 14s

The latest additions to the Huawei MateBook Series are designed for smart productivity. The new laptops combine aesthetic design, powerful performance, super device features, and smart experience. The new laptops comes with a 2.5K 90hz Huawei FullView touch Display, 11th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor and ‘all-scenario device collaboration’.

The Huawei MateBook 13s in Mystic Silver and Huawei MateBook 14s in Spruce Green and Space Grey will be available in the UAE from November 25th starting from AED 5,299, include gifts, namely the Huawei MatePad and Huawei Earphones, valued at AED 1,158. UAE residents can please a pre-order on Huawei’s online store starting November 16th to November 24th and benefit from special AED 400 discount too.

(Image credit: Huawei )

Huawei MateView GT 27”

The Huawei MateView GT 27” features a 165Hz refresh rate and a curvature of 1500R. As a new member of Huawei’s display line-up, the Huawei MateView GT 27” inherits the GT family’s DNA. It again introduces the industry’s leading concepts and technological innovations, by improving the productivity capabilities of mobile devices, offering better, more professional, and more efficient display products. Using the Huawei Wireless Mouse GT and new generation Huawei Wireless Keyboard, gamers can rest assured and enjoy optimal gaming experiences. Moreover, with the Huawei Wireless Charging Mouse Pad GT which acts as a two-in-one providing a smooth surface for seamless navigation and charging the mouse when in or not in use. Both the mouse and keyboard will be available in the UAE soon.

The new Huawei MateView GT 27” Standard Edition will be available on online Huawei Store in the UAE from 16th to 24th November with early bird pricing at AED 1,199 including the Huawei FreeBuds 3 as a gift. Post this period you’ll still get the Huawei Freebuds 3 but at a retail price of AED 1,499.

The Huawei Wireless Mouse GT is priced at AED 499 and the Wireless Charging Mouse Pad GT is priced at AED 349 will be available soon in the UAE.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei PixLab X1

Surprisingly, Huawei also announced its first desktop printer, the PixLab X1. The printer packs interesting features with Super Device Support. The Huawei PixLab X1 is a laser printer that can only print in black and white. It can print up to 28 pages per minute and it supports automatic double-sided printing. The printer also doubles as a copier and a smart flatbed scanner.

The printer is expected to hit shelves in the UAE in coming months.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei Wifi Mesh 7, Mesh 3 and AX2

Huawei also introduced the WiFi Mesh 7 and WiFi Mesh 3. Available in two packs, the new Huawei smart mesh routers provide Wi-Fi 6 Plus connection speeds for up to 250 devices within 6,000 square feet, perfect for large offices that demand high speed, reliable and secure Internet connectivity for everyone at work and home. Supporting AX6600 Tri-Band, Huawei WiFi Mesh 7 features eight streams for extreme speeds up to 6,600Mbps.

They also announced the Huawei WiFi AX2 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Router that supports significantly improved throughput and capacity to provide smoother HD video streaming, more responsive online gaming experiences and more.

The Wi-Fi routers all available in the UAE. The Huawei WiFi Mesh 3 starts from AED 699, Huawei WiFi Mesh 7 starts from AED 1199 and Huawei WiFi AX2 is priced at AED 199.