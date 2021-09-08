How to watch US Open 2021 and live stream tennis online from anywhere

If you love a tennis Grand Slam that delivers on shocks and giant killings, then the 2021 US Open has certainly ticked your boxes. The women's draw has been blown wide open, while Novak Djokovic is faced by the usual array of major-less wannabes. To make sure you don't miss another serve, slice or smash, our guide explains everything you need to know to watch a US Open live stream no matter where in the world you are - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Just want to know how to live stream the Raducanu vs Fernandez women's final? Click the link for our dedicated guide, with information for watching ABSOLUTELY FREE on Channel 4 in the UK.

A double dose of history beckons for Novak Djokovic at the 2021 US Open, with the chance to become the most decorated player in the men's game and the first man to win all four grand slam titles in the same calendar year since Rod Laver in 1969. Can the likes of Daniil Medvedev or Alex Zverev finally step up to stop him?

Naomi Osaka crashed out early in her pursuit to defend her title, and number 1 seed Ash Barty went soon afterwards. As ever, it feels like any of the remaining players could win the title, with Aryna Sabalenka and Karolína Plíšková the highest rank contenders left. But teenage rookies Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu have really impressed so far - could they really go all the way?

It should be a very exciting last few days of action at the the final slam of the year, and here's how you can live stream US Open 2021 tennis from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a US Open live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during the US Open, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred tennis live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 US Open live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to Amazon Prime Video

How to watch the US Open: live stream 2021 tennis in America

In America, US Open network coverage is being provided exclusively by ESPN. Play typically starts at 11am ET / 8am PT each morning and extends into the late evening, around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Flushing Meadows via the network's website - just log-in with details of your cable provider. How to watch US Open without cable If you don't have cable don't sweat it, you've still got plenty of options. The sports network is also live streaming every match on every court on ESPN Plus, which only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Another option is Sling TV. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN, but even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Alternatively, fuboTV plans offer even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers ESPN and more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a streaming VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream the US Open and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the US Open on TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play typically starts at 11am ET / 8am PT each morning, and extends into the late evening. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch US Open tennis: UK live stream details

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon again has the rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Play typically gets underway at 4pm BST, and finishes well after midnight. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream US Open tennis for FREE in Australia

Australian tennis fans are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the business end of the US Open is being shown on FREE-to-air TV. The only drawback is that the action typically starts at 1am AEST, though it generally extends all the way to lunchtime and beyond. The quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals are on SBS, which means you can also live stream the action through SBS On Demand. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access it on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. ESPN is showing the US Open from start to finish, but even if you don't have the channel on cable you don't need to miss out. That's because Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN coverage in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a 14-day FREE trial. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.

How to live stream US Open tennis in New Zealand

In New Zealand you're going to be able to catch all the action on ESPN, although again, this is a paid service. Play generally gets underway at 3am NZST, extending all the way through the morning and into the early afternoon. If you want to catch the US Open action but are out of New Zealand over the fortnight, you can use a VPN to access the tennis coverage.

Who won last year's US Open?

Last year's singles winners were Dominic Thiem in the men's and Naomi Osaka in the women's. Osaka, who also lifted the trophy in 2018, is back to defend her title, but Thiem has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury.

Other past US Open winners in the women's draw include Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and Angelique Kerber, but Serena Williams has won the title more times than all of them combined, the first of her six triumphs coming all the way back in 1999.

It's a rather different story on the men's side of the draw, which features just three former champions in Marin Čilić, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

Who won the other 2021 grand slams?

2021 has seen the tennis calendar return to its former glory, with all four grand slams, as well as the Olympics, being squeezed into seven glorious months.

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic were victorious at the Australian Open in Melbourne in February; Barbora Krejčíková and that man Djokovic again tasted glory at the French Open in June; and Ashleigh Barty and yes, Nole again, took the grand prizes at Wimbledon in July.

At the Olympics, Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev took home gold.

How long is the US Open and how does it work?

The 2021 US Open starts on Monday, August 30 and concludes two weeks later, on Sunday, September 12.

The women's singles final is set to take place on Saturday, September 11, beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. The men's singles final starts at the same time the following day, and brings the tournament to a close.

The first eight days of the tournament are earmarked for Rounds 1-3 and the Round of 16, during which the top seeds will be kept separate from one another.

The quarter-finals stage begins on Tuesday, September 7, and it's from this point onwards that the big guns will face each other and the true contenders will emerge.

How much US Open prize money do the winners get?

Since 1973 there’s been parity in what the winners of the women's singles and the winner of the men's singles each receive.

This year’s champions will receive $2.5 million each – down from the $3 million the winners each received in 2020.

The men’s and women’s doubles champions will receive $660,000 per pair, as will the mixed doubles champions.

In total there’s a bumper prize pot of $57.5 million in total prize money to be shared amongst competitors taking part in this year’s tournament.

Who are the favorites for the 2021 US Open?

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the clear favorite in the men's singles. The Serb has won each of the past three grand slams, including just his second ever French Open triumph, during which he overcame clay master Rafael Nadal.

The women's singles seems to get tougher to call by the year, with numerous grand slam winners in contention. Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty are the favorites, but there's no shortage of serious challengers.

Expect big things from Iga Swiatek, Angelique Kerber, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka, Sofia Kenin, Karolina Pliskova and, of course, Serena.