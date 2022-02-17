How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online – back for part 2

So the Commonwealth isn't quite the utopia that Maggie and the survivors had hoped it would be. They may be (relatively) safe from walkers and Reapers, but Governor Pamela Milton's desire to restore the old status quo brick for brick, bloc for bloc, prejudice for prejudice, exactly as it once was, means a fresh new hell beckons. Read on as we explain how to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online from anywhere now that it's back from its mid-season break.

Watch The Walking Dead season 11 online When: Sundays from February 20 (US and Canada) at 9pm ET/PT Cast: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Laila Robins Stream: AMC+ or AMC via Sling TV FREE trial (US) | Disney Plus (UK) | Binge (AU) | AMC (CA)

Imagine surviving a seemingly endless cataclysmic event through the sheer power of will, only for the aftermath to be even grimmer than the dark days that came before it.

The way the Commonwealth is shaping up, Eugene and Stephanie are going to be yearning for the comforting sound of walkers squealing before long. But with Alexandria in dire straits and Governor Milton looking like its best hope, they can't risk putting another toe out of line.

And then there's Maggie and Negan, who've made it out of the frying pan only to find themselves in the middle of a raging blaze.

It's time to barricade the doors and batten down the hatches as the second of three 8-episode batches draws us ever closer to the conclusion. Keep reading to find out how to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online no matter where you are.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online in the US

Part two of The Walking Dead season 11 premieres on TV at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, February 20 on AMC, with new episodes on at the same time every week followed by The Talking Dead sister show. How to watch The Walking Dead without cable However, each episode comes out a week earlier on the AMC+ streaming service. If you don't have AMC on cable, it's available via the excellent-value cable replacement Sling TV, which includes the channel on both its Orange and its Blue plans. Sports fans and those with young children are best served by Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel among its line-up. But if you’re into great TV dramas and documentaries, Sling Blue is ideal, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, and FX. Whichever one you choose, a subscription costs a very reasonable $35 per month after a 3-day FREE trial. AMC+ is also available as an addon through Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers and, indeed, through its own platform where there's also a free 7-day trial available. Out of country when the zombie apocalypse continues? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect and stream The Walking Dead online, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 in the UK

Star on Disney Plus is the place to watch The Walking Dead season 11, with part two premiering on Monday, February 21 and new episodes arriving weekly. Star is essentially a more grown-up entertainment channel within Disney Plus, which means all you need to do to tune into The Walking Dead season 11 is subscribe to Disney Plus for either £7.99 per month or £79.90 for the year. Some of the other great Star on Disney Plus shows include Pam and Tommy, The Book of Boba Fett, and Love, Victor.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online in Australia for FREE

Part two of The Walking Dead season 11 premieres in Australia on Binge on Monday, February 21, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a 14-day FREE trial. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Raised By Wolves. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online in Canada