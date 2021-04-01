How to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: stream Avengers spin-off online now

Bucky and Sam are back chasing after the big three - Androids, Aliens and Wizards in Disney's latest TV show Marvel adventure. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier online and stream this Avengers spin-off on Disney Plus from just $6.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month - the watching details below apply to the entire series.

Following on from the immensely popular WandaVision, Marvel Studios goes from one odd couple to another with its second ever TV miniseries, which follows the exploits of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they struggle to fill the void left by Captain America.

The six-part series is set in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, six months after the Avengers defeated Thanos and his army in 2019's Endgame as the world tries to recoup from having everyone returned.

How to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Premiere date: Friday, March 19 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 7am GMT (8am GMT from episode 3 onwards) Cast: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp Director: Kari Skogland Watch now: stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus from just $6.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

The shield presented by the aged Steve Rogers is weighing heavily on Sam's shoulders, while Bucky isn't adjusting to modern life without his best friend too well. These issues are going to be put aside to...yep, you guessed it - fight bad guys.

Master manipulator Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) returns to our screens for the first time since instigating the Civil War of 2016 - only this time he's sporting that traditional purple mask from the comics. And there are very different threats posed by both John F. Walker (Wyatt Russell) and the Flag Smashers.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier online and stream the Avengers spin-off today - as one of six limited Marvel TV series to come to the platform this year, there's no reason not to grab a great value Disney Plus subscription right now!

How to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier online and stream the new Marvel show on Disney Plus now

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the entire MCU canon, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of The Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian - all for just $6.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month .

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, WandaVision and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

In addition, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing movies like its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Disney Plus Premier Access program, expect the company to keep bring more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021. Most recently, it's the way to watch Raya and the Last Dragon online.

Finally, the already vast amount of content available on Disney Plus has just doubled in many regions, thanks to a new channel, Star on Disney Plus, which will bring much of the content the House of Mouse now owns through its Fox acquisition to the service.

This means the platform will finally offer a more healthy amount of grown-up shows and movies, with Family Guy, Solar Opposites, Love, Victor, Big Sky and Helstrom among the content that's going to be available on Disney Plus Star. It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: is it any good?

If you want to know more about the new Marvel show but can't bear spoilers, then take a look at TechRadar's full Falcon and Winter Soldier preview. What we are happy to tell you is that our first impressions are that this has all the hallmarks and quality of the very best movies in the Marvel canon. Of course, there's no substitute for watching your favorite superheroes on the big screen, but we'll gratefully take this serving and are relishing the plot unwinding over several weeks.

And if you're somebody who's taking this opportunity to watch Marvel movies in order, then it's worth taking a look at our dedicated article on when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set in the MCU.

Read more: