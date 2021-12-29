How to watch The Book of Boba Fett online on Disney Plus now

What happens when you drop two of the galaxy's coolest gunslingers into the deepest, darkest belly of Jabba the Hutt's underground empire? One of the most hotly anticipated and closely guarded releases in the Star Wars canon, of course. The wait is over, so read on as we explain how to watch The Book of Boba Fett online and stream the seven-part Star Wars spin-off where you are.

The legendary bounty hunter's chemistry with Fennec Shand was pure dynamite in The Mandalorian, and though little is known about the show's path ahead of release, with those two at the helm it's guaranteed fireworks.

Disney Plus deals: sign up and start watching now

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett Premiere date: Wednesday, December 29 New episodes: every Wednesday from midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT Watch now: stream The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month

"Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect," Boba Fett growls in a trailer that raises far more questions than answers, though respect appears to be in short supply as the duo set about making Jabba's territory their own.

A simple man he may claim to be, but with so many tribes and cartels looking to capitalise on the bloated Hutt's demise, he's going to have to play the game to keep his seat on the throne.

It's finally time for one of Star Wars' most mysterious characters to take centre-stage, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch The Book of Boba Fett online and stream the new Star Wars series today on Disney Plus.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett online and stream the new Star Wars show on Disney Plus now

available on the Disney Plus The first two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett dropped on Wednesday, December 29, becoming available on the Disney Plus platform at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 5pm AEDT. Subsequent episodes hit the platform on the same day and at the same time every week, the seventh and final instalment arriving on February 9. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching The Book of Boba Fett using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of The Book of Boba Fett and the entire Star Wars canon, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to everything Marvel - including Hawkeye - all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tons of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

(Image credit: © Lucasfilm Ltd)

What else should I know about Disney+?

The Book of Boba Fett is just the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Black Widow, Luca, and much more. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk and The Mandalorian season 3, all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

Read more: