How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE: live stream the action today

India vs Pakistan, Australia vs South Africa, and a repeat of the 2016 final are just a snapshot of what we've got to look forward to before we even get to the knockout stages of a tournament that promises to be utterly enthralling right from the off. Read on as we explain how to get a 2021 T20 World Cup live stream and watch every cricket match of the restarted tournament online from anywhere.
Dates: October 17 - November 14
Reigning champions: West Indies
Live streams: StarzPlay
Five years after Carlos Brathwaite blasted the West Indies to glory with four consecutive sixes against England, the big man is no longer in the squad and the Men in Maroon are ranked way down in 8th.
Admittedly, 8th would be a dream for Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, the 10th-ranked Lions and 11th-ranked Chevrons having to earn their place in the Super 12 the hard way.
It's here that the big boys lie in wait, the Super 12 stage commencing on August 23. And the groups are mouthwatering, No.1-ranked England in the mix with the West Indies, South Africa and Australia, and No.2-ranked India competing with New Zealand, Afghanistan and, of course, cross-border rivals Pakistan.
Ready for a fest of high octane white-ball action? Follow our guide for all you need to know to find a 2021 T20 World Cup live stream and watch every game from anywhere.
How to live stream 2021 T20 World Cup cricket in the UAE
You can watch every 2021 T20 World Cup game exclusively via Starz Play and its dedicated app. The cricket action is available as part of an exclusive deal with Etisalat, with the CricLife Max channel broadcasting all the matches live. Full match replays will also be available on other CricLife channels.
You'll have to add a channel subscription for CricLife Max to your Starz Play account, which will set you back AED 99 for the first month, and AED 29 thereafter.
2021 T20 World Cup schedule
All times UAE local time.
FIRST ROUND (October 17-22)
Sunday, October 17
- 2pm - Oman vs Papua New Guinea
- 6pm - Bangladesh vs Scotland
Monday, October 18
- 2pm - Ireland vs Netherlands
- 6pm - Sri Lanka vs Namibia
Tuesday, October 19
- 2pm - Scotland vs Papua New Guinea
- 6pm - Oman vs Bangladesh
Wednesday, October 20
- 2pm - Namibia vs Netherlands
- 6pm - Sri Lanka vs Ireland
Thursday, October 21
- 2pm - Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
- 6pm - Oman vs Scotland
Friday, October 22
- 2pm - Namibia vs Ireland
- 6pm - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
SUPER 12 (October 23 - November 8)
Saturday, October 23
- 2pm - Australia vs South Africa
- 6pm - England vs West Indies
Sunday, October 24
- 2pm - A1 vs B2
- 6pm - India vs Pakistan
Monday, October 25
- 6pm - Afghanistan vs B1
Tuesday, October 26
- 2pm - South Africa vs West Indies
- 6pm Pakistan vs New Zealand
Wednesday, October 27
- 2pm - England vs B2
- 6pm - B1 vs A2
Thursday, October 28
- 6pm - Australia vs A1
Friday, October 29
- 2pm - West Indies vs B2
- 6pm - Afghanistan vs Pakistan
Saturday, October 30
- 2pm - South Africa vs A1
- 6pm - England vs Australia
Sunday, October 31
- 2pm - Afghanistan vs A2
- 6pm - India vs New Zealand
Monday, November 1
- 6pm - England vs A1
Tuesday, November 2
- 2pm - South Africa vs B2
- 6pm - Pakistan vs A2
Wednesday, November 3
- 2pm - New Zealand vs B1
- 6pm - India vs Afghanistan
Thursday, November 4
- 2pm - Australia vs B2
- 6pm - West Indies vs A1
Friday, November 5
- 2pm - New Zealand vs A2
- 6pm - India vs B1
Saturday, November 6
- 2pm - Australia vs West Indies
- 6pm - England vs South Africa
Sunday, November 7
- 2pm - New Zealand vs Afghanistan
- 6pm - Pakistan vs B1
Monday, November 8
- 6pm - India vs A2
KNOCKOUTS (November 10-14)
Wednesday, November 10
- 6pm - Semi-final 1
Thursday, November 11
- 6pm - Semi-final 2
Sunday, November 14
- 6pm - 2021 T20 World Cup Final