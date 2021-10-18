How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE: live stream the action today

India vs Pakistan, Australia vs South Africa, and a repeat of the 2016 final are just a snapshot of what we've got to look forward to before we even get to the knockout stages of a tournament that promises to be utterly enthralling right from the off. Read on as we explain how to get a 2021 T20 World Cup live stream and watch every cricket match of the restarted tournament online from anywhere.

Watch T20 World Cup live stream 2021 Dates: October 17 - November 14 Reigning champions: West Indies Live streams: StarzPlay

Five years after Carlos Brathwaite blasted the West Indies to glory with four consecutive sixes against England, the big man is no longer in the squad and the Men in Maroon are ranked way down in 8th.

Admittedly, 8th would be a dream for Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, the 10th-ranked Lions and 11th-ranked Chevrons having to earn their place in the Super 12 the hard way.

It's here that the big boys lie in wait, the Super 12 stage commencing on August 23. And the groups are mouthwatering, No.1-ranked England in the mix with the West Indies, South Africa and Australia, and No.2-ranked India competing with New Zealand, Afghanistan and, of course, cross-border rivals Pakistan.

Ready for a fest of high octane white-ball action? Follow our guide for all you need to know to find a 2021 T20 World Cup live stream and watch every game from anywhere.

How to live stream 2021 T20 World Cup cricket in the UAE

Starz Play You can watch every 2021 T20 World Cup game exclusively via Starz Play and its dedicated app. The cricket action is available as part of an exclusive deal with Etisalat, with the CricLife Max channel broadcasting all the matches live. Full match replays will also be available on other CricLife channels. You'll have to add a channel subscription for CricLife Max to your Starz Play account, which will set you back AED 99 for the first month, and AED 29 thereafter.

2021 T20 World Cup schedule

All times UAE local time.

FIRST ROUND (October 17-22)

Sunday, October 17

2pm - Oman vs Papua New Guinea

6pm - Bangladesh vs Scotland

Monday, October 18

2pm - Ireland vs Netherlands

6pm - Sri Lanka vs Namibia

Tuesday, October 19

2pm - Scotland vs Papua New Guinea

6pm - Oman vs Bangladesh

Wednesday, October 20

2pm - Namibia vs Netherlands

6pm - Sri Lanka vs Ireland

Thursday, October 21

2pm - Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea

6pm - Oman vs Scotland

Friday, October 22

2pm - Namibia vs Ireland

6pm - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands

SUPER 12 (October 23 - November 8)

Saturday, October 23

2pm - Australia vs South Africa

6pm - England vs West Indies

Sunday, October 24

2pm - A1 vs B2

6pm - India vs Pakistan

Monday, October 25

6pm - Afghanistan vs B1

Tuesday, October 26

2pm - South Africa vs West Indies

6pm Pakistan vs New Zealand

Wednesday, October 27

2pm - England vs B2

6pm - B1 vs A2

Thursday, October 28

6pm - Australia vs A1

Friday, October 29

2pm - West Indies vs B2

6pm - Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Saturday, October 30

2pm - South Africa vs A1

6pm - England vs Australia

Sunday, October 31

2pm - Afghanistan vs A2

6pm - India vs New Zealand

Monday, November 1

6pm - England vs A1

Tuesday, November 2

2pm - South Africa vs B2

6pm - Pakistan vs A2

Wednesday, November 3

2pm - New Zealand vs B1

6pm - India vs Afghanistan

Thursday, November 4

2pm - Australia vs B2

6pm - West Indies vs A1

Friday, November 5

2pm - New Zealand vs A2

6pm - India vs B1

Saturday, November 6

2pm - Australia vs West Indies

6pm - England vs South Africa

Sunday, November 7

2pm - New Zealand vs Afghanistan

6pm - Pakistan vs B1

Monday, November 8

6pm - India vs A2

KNOCKOUTS (November 10-14)

Wednesday, November 10

6pm - Semi-final 1

Thursday, November 11

6pm - Semi-final 2

Sunday, November 14