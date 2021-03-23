How to watch Superman & Lois online: stream CW show from anywhere

It's Superman but not as you've ever seen him before. Now the Man of Steel is taking on the domestic challenge of raising two anxious teenage sons. Read on to find out how to watch the debut season of Superman & Lois online and stream every new episode of the show - including for free!

Based on the iconic DC Comics characters, the new Arrowverse TV show from The CW sees Clark Kent and journalist partner Lois Lane return to Smallville with their 14-year-old twin boys Jonathan and Jordan - only to have their idyllic life upended when The Stranger enters their lives.

The series sees Tyler Hoechlin once again don the red cape of Superman while Elizabeth Tulloch reprises her role as Lois Lane.

It marks the fifth time the two have appeared as the couple in Arrowverse shows, with recently released Black Lightning the only show the characters haven't so far appeared in.

Nip/Tuck's Dylan Walsh is set to feature as a series regular, playing Lois’s father General Sam Lane - a character previously portrayed by 24 actor Glenn Morshower in a number of episodes of Supergirl.

Follow our guide below for how to watch Superman & Lois online and stream every new episode of the 2021 CW show as soon as it's released, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Superman & Lois online from outside your country

Anyone abroad right now will find they're unlikely to be able to tune in to their usual streaming services, due to annoying regional blocks on content.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Superman & Lois from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Superman & Lois online free in the US

The CW website Those of you with a cable subscription can watch Superman & Lois live on The CW at 9pm ET/PT every Tuesday night just after The Flash - an awesome Arrowverse double-header. A few hours later, The CW will make new Superman & Lois episodes available to stream on its website - and the good news is it's 100% FREE to watch Superman & Lois online via The CW website - you don't even need to register, just press play! If you really can't wait and need to get CW programming live, the way you would with cable, then you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that offers the channel. Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those wanting to watch Superman & Lois, as in addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels, it also gives you a 1-week free trial - so you can still watch Superman & Lois free online. Should you like what you see and decide to keep it, the cable replacement service costs $64.99 a month thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch Superman & Lois just like you would at home with the powers of a good VPN.

How to watch Superman & Lois online: stream the new CW show in Canada

CTV Sci-Fi Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi channel will air Superman & Lois episodes in tandem with the US on Tuesdays from February 23 at 8pm ET/PT. The show can also be streamed through CTV's website and app, but you’ll need to enter your cable login details first. Unfortunately, there's no streaming-only way to watch CTV channels in Canada like you can watch cable TV online with OTT services in other countries.

The frustrating news for DC fans in the UK is that there's currently no confirmed broadcaster for the show yet in the region. Arrowverse shows are currently spread out amongst UK channels and platforms - most are shown on Sky One, however Batwoman airs on E4 and Black Lightning streams in the UK on Netflix - and we're guessing it won't belong before we find out where the the home of Superman & Lois is in Blighty. Anyone in the UK from a country where Superman & Lois is already available can follow the VPN route as described above to access their usual streaming service and all their favourite shows.

How to watch Superman & Lois online: stream season 1 in Australia

Foxtel Now It's better news for comic book action fans Down Under. Superman & Lois is being shown on Fox 8 and Express on Thursday nights at 8.30pm AEDT from February 25. So that means its going to be pretty straightforward for Foxtel subscribers or Foxtel Now customers to watch the show. It also means it's available on Foxtel's streaming-only service Binge for those who don't want the freedom to cancel their subscription at any time. Taking a break from Australia? Remember you can take all the TV treasures of Foxtel, et al, with you wherever you go - all you’ll need to do is download a quality VPN to connect to your favourite services from back home.