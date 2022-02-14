Who won Super Bowl 2022? MVP, score and Bengals vs Rams recap

Super Bowl 2022 winner and result: Super Bowl LVI has concluded and Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald have led the LA Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The information below may now be outdated - check out our Super Bowl highlights guide to watch the big game if you haven't already.

The Vince Lombardi trophy has been lifted, Sean McVay is the victorious coach and Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl LVI MVP.

What follows is our article about how to live stream the game and watch from anywhere.

The Cincinnati Bengals were recently one of the NFL's worst-performing and worst-run teams, but they've improved no end and pulled off upset after upset to make the unlikeliest Super Bowl run in a very, very long time.

The Rams are their polar opposite, an all-glamor, all-star outfit that's gone all-out to win the big prize. This season they added superstar WR Odell Beckham Jr., three-time All-Pro linebacker Miller and veteran QB Stafford to a roster that already contained Donald, Cooper Kupp and Ramsey, and while it's taken time to gel they seem to be peaking at the perfect moment.

Super Bowl 2022 kicks off today at 6.30pm ET and 3.30pm PT. Whether you're looking for US cord-cutting options from Sling and the NFL Game Pass on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku or Chromecast, or you're trying to tune in elsewhere to watch a free Super Bowl live stream, then read on for a fully comprehensive guide on how to watch the Super Bowl wherever you are in the world.

Watch the Super Bowl live stream online free today

Below, we take you through your full Super Bowl live stream options for a number of countries where the NFL is particularly popular. But if you're pressed for time and just want to know that networks that have confirmed they are showing the Super Bowl free online, you'll find all the details you need right here.

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in UK: BBC iPlayer

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Australia: 7mate

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Germany: ProSieben

Watch a free Super Bowl live stream in Mexico: Azteca 7

These are all 100% legal free Super Bowl live streams, so it's never been in easier to watch the big game around the world. If you do find yourself stuck abroad without access to your regular home stream, or simply craving your local commentary, then here's what to do...

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 from outside your country

Want to watch your country's Super Bowl 2022 coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Super Bowl 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Even though the game is free in so many countries, there are loads of reasons why you might still want to use a VPN for the big game. Here are some of the most common reasons.

Watch the complete US Super Bowl experience, including the famous Super Bowl commercials - typically missing from international broadcasts

Access commentary in your native language - or simply your preferred team of pundits

Add an extra layer of cyber security to your device if you're concerned about your privacy - or regularly complete financial transactions online like shopping or banking

How to live stream Super Bowl 56 for FREE in the US

It still isn't 100% clear whether there'll be widespread availability to watch the Super Bowl for free like there was on CBS last year.

There are rumors abound that the official NFL app, which is available on Android and iOS devices, laptops and smart TVs, will show it for free. Or if you're happy to watch through a web browser, then there may also be a free Super Bowl live stream on NBCSports.com.

But there's no confirmation anywhere that this will definitely be the case and we still don't see any evidence to suggest that this is going to happen at all.

If not, then you will be able to watch free via the Yahoo Sports app, which is also available on both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Super Bowl 56 in the US with and without cable

The Super Bowl is being televised by NBC this year, with kick-off set for the traditional time of 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Super Bowl 56 directly through the NBC website. How to watch Super Bowl 2022 without cable If you don't have NBC on cable, fear not. The obvious first port of call is a Peacock TV subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled anytime - you can sign up in no time on the Peacock website. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV, however. Its Blue package costs $35 a month and includes NBC in selected markets, as well as 30+ other channels. But even better, new subscribers can take advantage of a 3-day FREE trial of Sling. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is fuboTV. And, better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial. The OTT streamer is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, for $64.99 a month, though you do currently have to commit to at least three months.

How to watch a Super Bowl live stream in Canada

Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Super Bowl 56, along with every single game of the 2021/22 season. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year (sorry, the DAZN free trial is no more). Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Super Bowl LVI is also being televised by national broadcasters TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. The Super Bowl 2022 kick-off time has been set for 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT.

How to watch a FREE Super Bowl 2022 live stream in the UK

Super Bowl 2022 is being shown FREE on BBC One, with kick-off set for 11.30pm GMT on Sunday night. If you're more likely to be tuning in on the move or from the comfort of your bed, you'll also be able to live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. If you're already a subscriber, Sky Sports is also showing Super Bowl 56, and is the home of loads more brilliant sport, including Premier League football and NBA basketball. Another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which currently costs just 99p! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home - we explain how below.

How to live stream Super Bowl 2022 FREE in Australia

The Super Bowl 2022 is FREE to watch in Australia thanks to, Channel Seven. You can create an account on Seven's companion 7Plus streaming service by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address, and watch a free Super Bowl live stream. ESPN, available through Foxtel, has also confirmed that it is showing the game, and you'll also be able to stream it on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app. That means streaming service Kayo Sports is showing the Super Bowl too, and has a FREE 14-day trial. It's also available to live stream on the NFL Game Pass for just $0.99! The Super Bowl kicks off at 10.30am AEDT on Monday morning, so you might want to book the day off work ahead of time.

Super Bowl live stream 2022: how to watch Super Bowl LVI online in Mexico

The NFL has been making a real push south of the border, with Mexico City hosting a selected NFL game on a semi-regular basis and it has now been confirmed that there will be a Super Bowl live stream free on Azteca 7. Other options include ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa and TV Azteca.

How to watch Super Bowl free online in Germany: 2022 live stream details

Germany boasted five NFL Europe teams at one point, so it's little surprise that American football is huge in the European nation. Its popularity means that German fans can watch Super Bowl LVI free of charge. Last year's event was shown on terrestrial channel ProSieben and you can watch Super Bowl 2022 on the same streaming platform.

2022 Super Bowl TV channel

America's three main broadcasters - CBS, Fox, and NBC - alternate rights to air the Super Bowl each year, and NBC and CBS swapped rights for Super Bowls 55 and 56.

In 2022, the Super Bowl is being aired by NBC. As per our guide, if you don't have NBC on cable, then you can watch on NBC's dedicated streaming-only platform Peacock TV instead or even for free on NBCSports.com and on the NFL app.

Alternatively, Sling TV and fuboTV are two great-value cable replacement services that carry NBC and loads more premium channels, and better still, for new subscribers Sling offers a 3-day FREE trial, while fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

Folks in the UK and Australia also have a great deal as the Super Bowl is 100% FREE to watch on BBC One and Channel 7, and their companion iPlayer and 7Plus streaming services, the last two of which can be watched from anywhere with a VPN if you're a UK or Australian citizen abroad.

Super Bowl performers: pre-game and halftime show

Jhené Aiko will get the show underway with a SoFi Stadium performance of 'America the Beautiful' before Grammy Award-nominated Mickey Guyton's rendition of the 'Star-Spangled Banner' right before 2022 Super Bowl kick-off time as the Air Force does a fly-over of the arena.

Then, when the teams head off at the halfway stage, LA will deliver rap and R&B royalty Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg headlining the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

It's a megastar lineup that's up there with the very best there's ever been, and will be just as big a spectacle as the game itself. They have 43 Grammy Awards between them, and the halftime show is expected to last 20-30 minutes.

Super Bowl 2022 predictions

Proving that even sensible predictions can make us all look like fools, both top seeds were dumped out of the running at the earliest possible moment of a post-season that was laden with shocks.

The Chiefs beat the Bills in the greatest game in playoff history, before being dumped out by the Bengals, who also took the scalp of the top-seeded Titans.

The Rams, meanwhile, got the better of reigning champions the Buccaneers and retired the GOAT Tom Brady in the process, before finally banishing the curse of the 49ers, which had haunted them for so long.

It's been more than two years since the Rams and Bengals last met, which means there's no recent history to draw upon, but on paper the Bengals look like perfect opponents for the Rams.

The lax protection that's been offered to Joe Burrow by his O-line of late will be Manna from Heaven for Von Miller and Aaron Donald, while Jalen Ramsey is one of few cornerbacks capable of shutting down Ja'Marr Chase.

And then there's Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.

Cincinnati Bengals coach

Zac Taylor has been the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals since February 2019. The Bengals won just six games during Taylor's first two seasons in charge, but their patience (or Mike Brown's inertia, you decide) has paid off handsomely. His previous role was quarterbacks coach at the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams coach

Sean McVay has been head coach of the Los Angeles Rams since January 2017, when he shot to fame as the youngest head coach in NFL history. He was named NFL Coach of the Year at the end of his first season in charge, and has only failed to make the playoffs once. He could become the youngest ever coach to win a Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow was the first overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but a promising first season was cut short by a horrific knee injury, which tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He returned at the start of this season and has been spellbindingly good, though the 25-year-old's frequent and sometimes unnecessary displays of bravery can be difficult to watch sometimes.

Los Angeles Rams QB

The Rams traded Jared Goff and two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 for Matthew Stafford ahead of this season, and the deal has worked wonders for both parties. The 33-year-old has long been one of the NFL's most underrated QBs due to his long-term affiliation with the hapless Detroit Lions, and with elite personnel around him, he's proven that he belongs at the top table.

Cincinnati Bengals record and history

The Bengals finished the regular season with a 10–7 record, which was enough to see them win the AFC North for the first time since 2015. Until their victory over the Raiders in January's Wild Card round, their 31-year wait for a W in the playoffs was the longest active drought in the playoffs.

They've reached the Super Bowl twice, but were beaten by the 49ers on both occasions.

Los Angeles Rams record and history

The Rams posted a 12–5 record in the regular season, which saw them top the NFC West for the first time since 2018. They're the second team ever to play the Super Bowl on home turf, after the Buccaneers won it on home soil last year.

They're reached the Super Bowl on four previous occasions but have only lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy once, in 2000.

Cincinnati Bengals injuries

The Bengals' starting tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered a sprained MCL against the Chiefs to weeks ago, but he was able to return to the practice field days ahead of the Super Bowl.

It's going to go down to the wire, but Uzomah, who notched six touchdowns and 30 receiving first downs this season, has no doubt in his mind that he'll be there for the biggest game of his career.

Interestingly, quarterback Joe Burrow recently revealed that he's still feeling the effects of a finger injury he suffered against the Chargers in Week 13, though you'd never have guessed from the way he's been playing.

Los Angeles Rams injuries

The Rams' starting tight end Tyler Higbee also suffered an MCL sprain in the Championship game, but his situation looks less promising than Uzomah's. Higbee grabbed five touchdowns and 40 receiving first downs this season,

Starting running back Darrell Henderson Jr., however, is expected to be fit enough to feature for the first time since Week 16.

He had eight touchdowns to his name before being struck down by a knee injury, though Cam Akers and Sony Michel stepped up to the plate in his absence.

Super Bowl 2022 weather forecast

Super Bowl 56 could be the hottest Super Bowl ever, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s, and possibly even the low 90s (around 30 degrees Celsius).

That could spell trouble for the Bengals, who only touched down in LA on Tuesday. Until then they'd been training in icy conditions back in Cincy.

The weather was so bad, in fact, that the team, which infamously doesn't have its own indoor training facilities, had to use those belonging to the University of Cincinnati.

NFL Honors: award winners playing in Super Bowl 2022

To underline their dominance this season, six of the 19 awards that were handed out at the 2022 NFL Honors were scooped up by players who are set to feature in Super Bowl 56.

The Bengals' 21-year-old wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named the NFL Rookie of the Year and the Offensive Rookie of the Year, while teammate Joe Burrow won the Comeback Player of the Year award.

The Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp took the Offensive Player of the Year and the people's award, the Fantasy Player of the Year. Andrew Whitworth was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year and is set to become the oldest starting OL in Super Bowl history at the tender age of 40 - against his old team, no less.

Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Ja'Marr Chase, WR

Evan McPherson, K

Brandon Allen, QB

Joe Burrow, QB

Kevin Huber, P

Trent Taylor, WR

Trenton Irwin, WR

Stanley Morgan, WR

Eli Apple, CB

Mike Hilton, CB

Chidobe Awuzie, CB

Vonn Bell, S

Chris Evans, RB

Trae Waynes, CB

Joe Mixon, RB

Vernon Hargreaves III, CB

Jessie Bates III, S

Michael Thomas, S

Trayveon Williams, RB

Tre Flowers, CB

Samaje Perine, RB

Jalen Davis, CB

Ricardo Allen, S

Clay Johnston, LB

Clark Harris, LS

Keandre Jones, LB

Markus Bailey, LB

Logan Wilson, LB

Germaine Pratt, LB

Damion Square, DE

Trey Hill, C

Trey Hopkins, C

Quinton Spain, OG

Josh Tupou, DT

Zach Kerr, NT

D'Ante Smith, G

Jonah Williams, OT

Fred Johnson, OT

Isaiah Prince, OT

Hakeem Adeniji, G

Jackson Carman, G

Mike Thomas, WR

Tyler Boyd, WR

Mitchell Wilcox, TE

Tee Higgins, WR

C.J. Uzomah, TE

Drew Sample, TE

Khalid Kareem, DE

Trey Hendrickson, DE

B.J. Hill, DT

Wyatt Ray, DE

Sam Hubbard, DE

Cameron Sample, DE

D.J. Reader, DT

Tyler Shelvin, DT

Los Angeles Rams depth chart

Odell Beckham Jr., WR

Jalen Ramsey, DB

Johnny Hekker, P

Matt Gay, K

Matthew Stafford, QB

Cooper Kupp, WR

Darious Williams, CB

Van Jefferson, WR

John Wolford, QB

Bryce Perkins, QB

Ben Skowronek, WR

Brandon Powell, WR

Eric Weddle, DB

Dont'e Deayon, CB

David Long Jr., CB

Cam Akers, RB

Taylor Rapp, S

Sony Michel, RB

Terrell Burgess, S

Travin Howard, ILB

Nick Scott, S

Jake Funk, RB

Kareem Orr, DB

Blake Countess, CB

Buddy Howell, RB

Jake Gervase, S

Von Miller, OLB

Matthew Orzech, LS

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB

Grant Haley, DB

Chris Garrett, OLB

Ernest Jones, LB

Troy Reeder, ILB

Terrell Lewis, OLB

Leonard Floyd, OLB

Brian Allen, OLB

Justin Hollins, LB

Austin Corbett, OL

Coleman Shelton, OL

A.J. Jackson, OL

Joe Noteboom, OL

Bobby Evans, OL

Tremayne Anchrum Jr., OL

David Edwards, OL

Andrew Whitworth, OL

Rob Havenstein, OL

Landen Akers, WR

Kendall Blanton, TE

Brycen Hopkins, TE

Tyler Higbee TE

Greg Gaines, DL

Marquise Copeland, DL

A'Shawn Robinson, DL

Bobby Brown III, DL

Michael Hoecht, DL

Aaron Donald, DL

Super Bowl LV: Who won Super Bowl 55?

Who else? Tom Brady won his seventh and final Super Bowl ring and was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time as he led what was then his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to a resounding victory over reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs on home soil.

It was a shockingly one-sided affair, as the top-seeded Chiefs crumbled spectacularly on the big stage.

Patrick Mahomes' depleted O-line allowed their quarterback to get hit time and time again and his top targets, so reliable during the season, saw their fingers turn to butter, showing that anything really can happen in this game.