How to watch Serie A live streams of every 2021/22 game online from anywhere

As many suspected, the 2021/22 Serie A campaign is proving to be a wildly unpredictable one in Italy. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Serie A online and live stream every match from Italy's top tier wherever you are right now.

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli are going great guns and have been making the early running alongside AC Milan at the top of the table, but their great start has put their stars in the shop window, with many fans concerned that key men Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne could be snapped up.

Still defying the ageing process, Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to provide the thrust of AC Milan’s attacking threat, with the Rossoneri emerging as genuine title challenge this term.

The financial problems brought on in part by the Covid-19 pandemic that many predicted would have an impact on a number of Serie A teams this season appears to be playing out, with the now Ronaldo-less Juventus the biggest of the big guns struggling. Having made a poor start to the season, Max Allegri’s side look in real danger of missing out on European action next season.

Inter Milan have also experienced similar financial turbulence, however boss Simone Inzaghi appears to have weathered the storm and the blow of losing key players including Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi by keeping Internazionale apace with the early front runners.

Meanwhile, fans of Jose Mourinho-led drama haven’t been left disappointed. The well-travelled Portuguese boss, never seemingly a far away from a flare up with the media or opposition fans since taking over at AS Roma, is also making the Stadio Olimpico a fortress.

It’s shaping up to be a season to remember, so read on as we explain how to live stream Serie A and watch all the action from the Italian top table of football.

If you're away from home and can't bear to miss out on this season's Serie A action, don't worry. While you may initially encounter a problem watching your usual domestic live stream coverage in the form of geo-blocking, there's an easy solution to this common annoyance.

It's called a VPN and it's a clever bit of software that relocates your device back to your country of origin - thereby allowing you to regain access to the services you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.

How to watch Serie A live streams in the UK

BT Sport BT Sport is the new home of Italian top flight football in the UK, and is showing select matches live from every round of the action across its channels. Coverage is set to be helmed by James Richardson - the host of classic 1990's Channel 4 Serie A show Football Italia. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. That makes it the ideal option if you just want to give BT Sport a try or know you won't want it for a full year. Whatever length contract you choose, you also get the benefit of BT Sport's Premier League, Premiership rugby, exclusive UFC live streams and much more. If you're outside the UK right now and want to watch one of this week's Serie A games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Serie A live stream: how to watch Italian soccer in the US

Paramount Plus Broadcast rights for Serie A in the US have also switched hands, with Paramount Plus taking over from ESPN as the exclusive live broadcaster of games in the States fro the 2021/22 season, as well as the Coppa Italia. Formerly known as CBS All Access before relaunching as Paramount Plus back in March, this streaming platform not only offers great value – a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $10 per month for its advertisement free tier. Alongside Serie A, the platform also has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, NWSL, CONCACAF Nations League, 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Argentine Primera Division, and Brazilian Serie A in the USA. It's also the the home of the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, while also giving you access to Hollywood movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Hustle, and Terminator: Dark Fate to boot. Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

How to live stream Serie A soccer in Australia: watch 2021/22 Italian soccer online

Kayo Sports It's all change Down Under as well, with Fox Sports taking over from beIN Sports to televise live top flight Italian football in Australia for the 2021/22 season. The network is planning to show two live matches each week with an additional two matches in full on delay. if you don't have Fox as part of pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL,F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Better still, Kayo offer a FREE two-week trial! Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

Star Sports Star Sports has the rights to show the 2021/22 Italian Serie A season in India. Games will be available to watch live via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription which is priced at just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile only plan or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available. This package will also give you access to everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Those wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

2021/22 Serie A teams

Rock bottom Parma were joined by Crotone and Benevento in being relegated to Serie B at the end of the last campaign, with their places taken in the top division by promoted sides Empoli, Salernitana and Venezia.

Here are all 20 teams playing in Serie A for the 2021/22 season.

Atalanta

Bologna

Cagliari

Empoli

Fiorentina

Genoa

Hellas Verona

Internazionale

Juventus

Lazio

Milan

Napoli

Roma

Salernitana

Samdoria

Sassuolo

Spezia

Torino

Udinese

Venezia

2021/22 Serie A odds

With so much upheaval at Inter, it shouldn't be a major shock to find the Ronaldo-led Juve leading the way for odd on winning the 21/22 title in Italy, with bookies currently offering around 11/10 for the Old Lady to be victorious come the end of May.

Despite their financial turmoil, punters are still backing new boss Simone Inzaghi to help deliver a great season for Inter, with odds currently of 5/2 for them to claim this season's scudetto.

Atalanta have been the league's surprise package for the last few season, and they're being well backed to go one step further this season and claim their first ever Serie A title, with odds hovering around 8/1, ahead of the now Olivier Giroud-led AC Milan who come in at 10/1.

What else can I use a VPN for other than watching Serie A live streams?

Virtual Private Network software is pretty versatile tech. As well as enabling you towatch sport and TV from other locales, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes. And streaming VPNs also help to get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries.

