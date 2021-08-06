How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online - stream new episodes now from anywhere

Dan Harmon's space adventuring comedy keeps on giving as we join up with Rick and Morty once again for sci-fi tropes galore, pop culture references and some multi-tiered jokes on clones and dimensions. Keep reading to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online where you are - with free options available.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online Premiere date: Sunday, June 20 (US and Canada) New episodes: every Sunday at 11pm ET Stream: Adult Swim | Sling TV (US) FREE stream: All 4 (Mondays in UK) Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, Kari Wahlgren Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free

Now past the halfway in this season, Rick and Morty season five has continued to develop its usual style. Military turkeys? Sure. A spaceship with a murderous tendency? It's there. An evil merman who is both Rick's arch-enemy and has the ability to control police with his hips...surprisingly this season has it.

And, like in previous season's Dan Harmon and his team have roped in a host of celebrity features including Alison Brie, Timonthy Olyphant and Christina Ricci, all playing some wacky characters.

Plus, since way back in season 3, the Rick and Morty writing team has diversified greatly, bringing in a bigger split of gender for its writers, something that has led to a greater involvement of both Summer and Beth.

Whether you're looking to start this season from the beginning or are just looking for the latest episode, you're in the right place. Read on to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 5 no matter where you are in the world with free viewing options in certain countries.

How to watch Rick and Morty online from outside your country

Not at home when new episodes of Rick and Morty air? If you're going to be away, you will find the content you are trying to watch is geo-blocked where you are.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5: stream in the US

As ever, Adult Swim is the place to watch Rick and Morty season 5, with new episodes dropping each Sunday at 11pm ET, starting back on June 20. So if you're already set up with a TV package that includes Cartoon Network and Adult Swim then you're all ready to go! How to watch Rick and Morty without cable For cord-cutters we recommend Sling TV channels, with Adult Swim offered as part of both Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages. Those packages would usually cost you $35 a month, but right now Sling TV has a special offer where you get the first month for only $10 - an absolute bargain! Sling Orange is ideal for sports fans and young families, offering ESPN, Motortrend, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel, while Sling Blue is your best bet if you're into great TV dramas and documentaries, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, A&E and FX. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 FREE in the UK

If you're in the UK then catching new episodes of season 5 will be an absolute breeze. New episodes air weekly in the UK for free thanks to E4. This means Rick and Morty season 5 is also free to stream (for those with a valid TV license) on the channel's All 4 service - just make sure you have a valid TV license. The kicker is that you're going to have to spend the start of each week avoiding spoilers from the States, with episodes airing at 10pm BST each Monday night with the first one airing back on June 21. Outside the UK? If you're currently out of the UK and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can use a VPN to point yourself back to Blighty and watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream Rick and Morty season 5 are in luck, as new episodes are airing in line with the US each Sunday at 11pm ET on Adult Swim. The first episode aired on June 20. Adult Swim is only offered for standalone streaming in Canada via Amazon Prime Video - and more specifically the Stack TV add-on available through the service. Prime membership in Canada costs CA$7.99 a month, and Stack TV will run you an additional $12.99 - but both offer free trials you can use to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online for free. If you're outside of Canada right now, don't worry - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and services just like you would at home.

How to watch Rick and Morty in Australia

While Australia was slightly behind the US, Canada and UK for the release of season five, it is now all caught up. You can stream all episodes of the latest season via Netflix. New episodes air every Monday directly on Netflix which has the exclusive rights to the show in Australia. You can also catch up on seasons 1-4 there too. If you're abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Rick and Morty, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.