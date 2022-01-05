How to watch Harry Potter reunion online and stream Return to Hogwarts where you are

Cosy up in the Gryffindor Common Room and stream the Harry Potter reunion now where you are as the Golden Trio come together to reflect on 20 years since the first film was released. One for Potter fans old and new, we've got the details below on how to watch Return to Hogwarts online with a HBO subscription in the US, and through other platforms elsewhere around the world.

It's now been 20 years since Philosopher's Stone hit the silver screen and Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint became the living embodiments of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, capturing the hearts and minds of children and grownups alike across the wizarding world.

Last seen looking digitally (and dubiously) aged as they waved off their kids on Platform 9 and 3/4, Harry, Hermione and Ron return to the warm and cosy confines of Hogwarts, the school we all longed to go to, to show us how the magic happened.

The one-off special welcomes back scores of stars from the beloved franchise, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), and Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), and promises to provide the comforting embrace we all need right now.

Wands at the ready, here's how to watch Return to Hogwarts online wherever you are.

How to watch Return to Hogwarts in the US: stream Harry Potter reunion on HBO Max

How to watch Return to Hogwarts online: stream Harry Potter reunion in the UK

Sky Max The Harry Potter reunion is aired on Sky Max and Sky Showcase on Saturday, January 1 in the UK at 8pm GMT, and is now available to stream on-demand on Sky Go whenever you like. If you don't have Sky and can't find a Sky TV deal that fits your needs, you'll also be able to stream the Harry Potter reunion revival with a Now Entertainment pass from £9.99 a month.

How to watch Return to Hogwarts online: stream Harry Potter reunion in Canada for free

Crave Harry Potter fans in Canada can catch the reunion on streaming platform Crave now, arriving on the platform on New Year's Day. There are two plans available and each offers a 7-day FREE trial to new customers. Both plans provide access to classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases and Hollywood blockbusters, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That. Crave Mobile is the cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). It provides one stream to one registered device via the web or the Crave mobile app, so it’s ideal for individuals or small households. However, for just an additional $10, Crave Total allows for four simultaneous streams to five registered devices. That, plus you get the best video resolution available.

How to watch Return to Hogwarts FREE: stream Harry Potter reunion in Australia