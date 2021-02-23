How to watch Home Alone online: stream the full movie from anywhere in 2021

Few things are as synonymous with the festive season as an overstressed mother shouting "KEVIN!" at her mischievous eight-year-old son. One of best Christmas movies ever made, the Yuletide season isn't the only time of year to revisit the dysfunctional McCallister clan, with the movie making a great watch (or, more likely, re-watch) all year round.. Read on as we explain how to watch a Home Alone stream online in 2021 with Disney Plus.

How to watch Home Alone online Home Alone is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus in most countries. Fortunately, it's not only a great service, but a dirt cheap one, too - Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month, so not a lot more than the price of one movie rental online.

For the uninitiated, Home Alone stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a relatively normal (if slightly precocious) suburban kid left behind by his family over the holidays, just as casually as you or I forget to pack a toothbrush when we decide to jet off to Paris.

While Kevin is quick to the enjoy the freedom that comes with becoming a de facto emancipated minor - eating his weight in ice cream and tormenting the local pizza delivery guy - he soon realizes the family homestead is under threat and only he can protect it from a pair of bungling burglars.

Enter Harry and Marv, played with aplomb by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. The dimwitted duo have spared no effort casing the McCallister's well-to-do neighborhood and are sure of an easy score - but Kevin has other ideas.

Hilarity ensues, with Catherine O'Hara, John Heard, and Kieran Culken also featuring in the superb cast of this 1990 family-friendly film - which is directed by Chris Columbus, produced by the legendary John Hughes, and rated PG by the MPAA.

Follow our guide below for full details of how to watch Home Alone online. Spoiler alert: all most people need is a great value Disney Plus subscription.

How to watch Home Alone online with Disney Plus right now

Disney Plus As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin American, watching Home Alone using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch away. In addition to being the exclusive home of Home Alone and Home Alone 2 (plus Home Alone 3 and 4, if you really must), you'll get loads of other exclusive Disney Plus content like The Mandalorian, with the service also giving you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue and Fox’s as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to the latest Marvel movies and the entire Star Wars canon - all for just $6.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month . Plus, the addition of Star on Disney Plus more than doubles the amount of grown-up content on the service for just a marginal price increase. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows at launch include Big Sky, Solar Opposites, and Love, Victor. Parents can sleep easy, too, as the rollout of the channel includes a slew of new parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.



How to save money on Disney+ right now

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£79.99/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November and in addition to being the exclusive release platform of new Pixar movies like Soul, subscribers can look forward to Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, WandaVision and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premier Access program, expect the company to keep bring more blockbuster films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus in 2021.

And finally, there's the new Star payload that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy. It costs a tiny bit more, but is worth it based on our initial impressions - and you can still save big by going with an annual subscription.

