How to watch Die Hard online: stream the cult Christmas classic from anywhere

We’ll get right to it: Die Hard is a Christmas film! There’s the jangle of jingle bells all over the soundtrack. Characters don ironic Yuletide attire (“Now I’ve got a machine gun. Ho ho ho!”), and John McClane’s wife is called Holy. H.O.L.Y! It may have been the summer box-office hit of 1988, making Hollywood stars of Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, but it’s since garnered a festive rep that’s hard to deny. Want to know how to watch Die Hard online from anywhere? Read our guide below, and…welcome to the party, pal!

Based on Roderick Thorp’s much-less jolly novel Nothing Lasts Forever, Die Hard follows world-weary NYPD cop McClane as he attends the Nakatomi Plaza’s Christmas Eve celebrations in Los Angeles, hoping to reconcile with his estranged wife. But German terrorist Hans Gruber and his team of gun-wielding cronies have other ideas: taking the tipsy staff hostage in a blaze of bullets, and attempting to steal $640 million.

Enter loose cannon McClane – dubbed “John Wayne” by Gruber – who takes them out one by one with the help of LAPD sergeant Al Powell, C-4 explosives and a submachine gun.

Also starring Bonnie Bedelia, Hart Bochner, and Reginald Veljohnson, Die Hard redefined the action genre: ushering in the age of the American “everyman” facing extraordinary odds. And, although it features more blood and broken glass than your average Christmas flick, don’t forget that It’s A Wonderful Life was no picnic either.

So yippie-ki-yay! Let the merry mayhem commence, as we detail how to watch Die Hard online from anywhere in the world right now.

Top Christmas picks: how to watch Home Alone online

How to watch Die Hard from outside your country

If you’re taking a sun-soaked winter holiday abroad, or find yourself out of the country for work, then your efforts to stream Die Hard online may be thwarted by geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily for fans of classic Christmas fare, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you alter your IP address, meaning you can access regionally restricted content no matter where in the world you are.

Use a VPN to watch Die Hard online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Die Hard online in the US for FREE

IMDb TV via Amazon Prime Video Those in the US have a choice of options to watch Die Hard including free streams. If you don't mind ads, you can watch on IMDb TV via Amazon Prime Video. You'll simply need to sign into your Amazon account and don't need a Prime membership to watch. Similarly, you can also watch on Peacock's free platform, where 40,000+ hours of movies and TV shows are available for free. Upgrade to its Premium plan for $4.99 a month to unlock even more content, and get live sports and events, too. Alternatively, those also in the market for a cable alternative can make the most of FuboTV, which offers a 14-day FREE trial for new customers and also hosts Die Hard amongst its on-demand content. Outside of the US? No problem. A quality VPN service will let you connect to your home streaming services and watch all the content they offer, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Die Hard online with Star on Disney Plus elsewhere in the world