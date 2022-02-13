How does one train and keep fit in the world of e-sports?

Fitness and esports are words you wouldn't associate together. Why would a sedentary profession require, or even have any need, for one to be fit? But they are more closely associated than you might think. While from the outside it might seem that all you need to do is sit in front of the PC all day long, it is a sport that tasks both mental and physical capacities to its extreme limits.

We spoke to professional esports player, Adel 'Big Bird' Anouche, about his fitness regime, how it plays a part in performing in the big leagues, and what he would recommend to upcoming casual as well as competitive e-sports athletes.

Let’s set the scene: There is a big tournament coming up in the next few weeks. How does your day to day look like leading up to the tournament? How do you start preparing for it, what goals do you set to achieve (if any), and how do you measure your progress?

Tournaments can be quite intense, so I usually try to get the most strenuous training done well in advance. I like to have a routine in place, so I make sure every day I get a workout or a bit of movement in. I’ve recently been sponsored by Under Armour and having the correct equipment has really helped my training level up. I try to follow a certain schedule, I started implementing the Push Pull Legs program recently 5-6 days a week, so I can hit every muscle group at least twice a week with cardio 2-3 days a week after workout so I can be at my best physically.

Leading up to the tournament day, I would spend at least an hour or so on practice modes, just to practice my combos and see if there's anything I’m missing to keep the muscle memory fresh. My progress would be measured by the score’s generated from each practice session and the goal is simply to come out victorious for yourself and then the team.

Obviously, preparing for tournaments entails several continuous hours of practise per day, which can be mentally and physically exhausting. How do you strike a balance there - pushing yourself enough in striving to become a better player, but not burning out from it?

It can get very strenuous both physically and mentally when preparing for tournaments. I tend to try and have at least 2-hour intervals between each session just so that I do not burn out, it’s easy to get burnt out in this game. I would also use the break sessions to get away from the screen and catch up with my other hobbies such as hanging out with friends, catching up on shows/movies and spending time with family.

I also like going to the gym in the middle of the day as it’s the quietest and the gym is usually empty, so I try to break up these heavy gaming sessions with a workout or walk to reduce strain and help to release some endorphins, so I feel good going back to the chair and not feel like it’s a chore for me.

Do you go on a specific diet during tournament periods to help you perform better? If so, what does that look like?

Many underestimate the factors that go into preparing for a tournament and just like any other athlete, we too have ensure that our body and mind is fully prepared. I do actually have a specific diet which consists of complex carbohydrates so that it allows me to burn energy at a slower rate and proteins in order to feel full for a longer period.

Having snacks like with high sugar can increase energy levels but can also cause a quick crash so I try to avoid these when I have long sessions, instead focusing on food that can help me stay hydrated throughout the sessions. It’s great that the world of E-Sports is growing and having Red Bull by my side can really help with concentration for long periods of time, especially when a tournament tends to run late.

Given that your practise requires long hours of play with limited movement, what role does physical training play in your life to still keep yourself in shape?

The physical training is just as important as mental, because for a majority of the day, we are sitting down. It’s very easy to slip into that old school stereotype of gamers being lazy people who don’t move all day and just game. I think the great thing about my generation is we are all really aware of the food we are putting into our body and how to train to achieve our physical goals. I love to train for the mental reset it gives me, not only does it get me away from the screen for a short time, if I’m playing badly it gives me a chance to release all the negative thoughts and go back to the game feeling brand new.

Having a brand like Under Armour partner with us is very special because it shows that the sporting world is acknowledging the world of E-Sport as something you must professionally train for. Under Armour has the same values as we do and has given us the tools to prepare physically for anything, whether it be specialised training regimes or personalised kits in turn which boost our performance.

What advise would you give to competitive players at home and upcoming esports athletes who might not have mental and physical strength as their top priority? How has striking a balance between them both help you perform better?

When you start playing competitively it can sometimes be hard to tear yourself away from the game to do something else because you want to keep playing until you get better. It's so easy to get sucked into game after game and sometimes this can be detrimental for your mental health when you want to keep going. My best advice would be to treat training almost like school or university. Have a schedule of times you are going to play e.g. 11am – 1pm playing then have schedules breaks to go and train, or even just breaks where you do nothing but to give your mind and body a rest. Also, you don’t want to forget about a social life so plan in going to meet friends for a coffee. I had to balance my practice routine with my daily life, but it’s something that feels really rewarding when you stick it through to success.

There is no magic formula to be successful in esports, but if you had to impart three important advice to new players, what would that be?

I would say the three most important factors would be:

1. Consistency – This was the best tool I used which only helped me in becoming a better athlete, in any area you want to improve in, this is your best tool!

2. Focus – The long hours can get exhausting but it’s the players who can remain focused that always have the upper hand. Developing this mental strength is a definite edge.

3. Have fun through it all – You have to be enjoying every moment, otherwise what is the point? I always tell every new player that joins to not focus on the fame or money or anything else and just make sure that they're having fun, and everything else will come in due time