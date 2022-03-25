Honor MagicBook X14 and X15 series laptops now available in the UAE

Honor yesterday introduced the new Honor MagicBook X14 and X15 series here in the UAE. With a productivity focus, the Honor laptops come with the same collaborative features that we first saw from Huawei.

Price and availability

The Honor MagicBook X14 is available to purchase in the UAE for AED 2399 on Honor’s official online store, Sharaf DG and Noon. The Honor MagicBook X15 is available at the same channels for AED 1849.

With both laptops, customers can get free gifts worth AED 397 including Honor Choice Earbuds X, a backpack and 1-year extended warranty. These offers are on till April 10th2022. Users can also get an extra AED100 off by subscribing to Honor’s official online store right now.

Honor MagicBook X14 and X15

The Honor MagicBook X14 features 10th gen Intel Core i5 processors while the X15 features i3 Intel processors. Both laptops come with up to 8GB RAM. Both devices are pretty slender with the Honor MagicBook X 14 weighing 1.38 kg and being only 15.9 mm thin, while Honor MagicBook X15 weighs just 1.56 kg and is only 16.9 mm.

If you’re one of those who spends a lot of time in front of the screen, the Honor MagicBook X14 and X15 comes equipped with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certification and the company’s new DC Dimming technology.

On the inside, the Honor MagicBook X14 is powered by a 56W high-density battery while the MagicBook X15 comes with a 42W battery. Both laptops come along with a 65W type-C fast charger which can power the device up to 70% in just 1 hour.

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor Magic-Link

Looking to build an easy working environment, both Honor’s new laptops are enabled with their collaborative feature, Magic-Link. Using the ‘upgraded version’ of their Multi-Screen collaboration, you can connect your smartphone to your laptop with a tap and have access to your phone screen as well as your files, all on your laptop display.