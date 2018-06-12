How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 in the UAE

Update: Information for consumers on du network added

Etisalat has announced that it will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 to its subscribers on eLife channel 777. The tournament is being held in Russia this time around and starts on June 14.

Etisalat is charging AED 555 (VAT not included) for the package after completing negotiations with BeIN to show the tournament in the UAE. That package will last you through the entire duration of the tournament, which concludes on July 15.

Following Etisalat, du has now announced the availability of all 64 FIFA World Cup 2018 matches on it's network as well, in Full HD across four beIN Sports channels. Cost for subscription is set at AED 551.

