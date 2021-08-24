Grab the Huawei MateView, MateBook X Pro, and MatePad Pro 12.6” for AED 999 during Huawei’s Back to School Live Sale

If you’re looking for a new laptop or tablet to kick off the new school year, then Huawei have just the thing with their upcoming Huawei Back to School Live Sale.

Kicking off on Sunday, August 29th from 8.30PM, the sale will be broadcast on Huawei Arabia’s official Facebook and YouTube channels, and boasts massive savings on the latest products including the Huawei Watch 3 and nova 8 smartphone. Shoppers will also get AED 25 off for every AED 500 spent, as well as up to with 50% off selected products.

By far the most incredible deal on offer is a set of Huawei Super Device Smart Office Experience products all 3 for just AED 999. This includes the Huawei MateView, MateBook X Pro and MatePad Pro 12.6”, which would all retail for a whopping AED 11,898 normally. The catch? There’s only one set available, so you’d better be ready when it drops.

There are also gifts and price reductions on other products such as Huawei laptops and tablets, and up to AED 850 off select products starting from 8PM to 11PM. Emirates NBD Credit Card customers can also get an exclusive 0% instalment of 6 or 12 months on purchases above AED 1,000.