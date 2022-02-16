GoDaddy is letting users turn their smartphones into a POS

GoDaddy has announced it is launching into in-person payments by allowing users to turn their device into a point of sale (POS) device.
GoDaddy's solution is somewhat novel: unlike Square's physical reader (which connects to an iPhone) or Apple using the iPhone's NFC chip, GoDaddy is using QR codes and its app to let people pay merchants.
"Without a terminal, dongle, or card reader, small business owners can accept payment using a unique one-time QR code generated on their smartphone via the free GoDaddy Mobile App for a smooth, contactless and quick sale," the company says.
Small fees
Although perhaps best known for its web hosting services, GoDaddy has been gradually expanding into new spaces over the past few years.
The company says its point-of-sale tools offer some of the lowest transaction rates in the business, at 2.3% plus 30¢ for QR codes and a flat 2.3% fee for its POS hardware.
Everything is managed by GoDaddy's Payments app, which helps merchants accept and manage payments from customers, as well as generating the QR codes on-demand.
"This QR Code offering is just one of the ways GoDaddy continues to innovate in commerce and make taking payments, whether online or in-person, a seamless experience for both our everyday entrepreneur and their customers. ," the company wrote in a blog post.
Competition will be tight: Square, Apple, and others, as well as Stripe for online payments, are all vying for the payments crown. Apple especially has the advantage of controlling the iPhone, a device most merchants likely have already.
- We've found the best payments gateways around for your business