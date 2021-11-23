GM will bring 13 new EVs, including the Hummer EV, to the Middle East by 2025

General Motors Co. yesterday announced 13 new Electric Vehicles (EVs) will be launched in the Middle East by 2025, starting with the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq.

At the event the brand stressed on its aim to ‘have an EV for every wallet and every customer’. Across Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac, the company aims to have everything from trucks and affordable sedans to luxury vehicles and high-performance machines.

At yesterday’s Exhibit Zero, GM shared their vision for a world with Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion. Also present, for the first time in the region, were the extremely exciting Hummer EV as well as the Cadillac Lyriq.

Luay Al Shurafa, President and Managing Director of General Motors Africa and the Middle East, revealed the Hummer EV yesterday, for the first time in the region at GM's Zero Exhibit held at the Dubai World Trade Center (Image credit: Future)

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV will launch in the Middle East from January 2022, the GMC Hummer EV will launch in Q4 of 2022 and the Cadillac Lyriq will launch here in mid-2023. No information on the pricing of the vehicles was provided yesterday.

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV on display at en EV Lab activation in Mirdiff City Center, Dubai (Image credit: GM)

Ultium-based EVs

(Image credit: GM)

GM’s EV leadership is driven by its modular propulsion system and a highly flexible, third-generation global EV platform powered by Ultium batteries. GM’s Ultium-based EVs, when produced, will be capable of 0 to 100km/h acceleration in approximately 3.0 seconds, along with a driving range of more than 600 kilometers on a single charge, depending on the vehicle.

According to GM, Ultium has already reduced battery costs by 40% and as EV adoption rates and production increases rapidly through the decade, costs will continue to go down.

OnStar comes to the UAE

(Image credit: GM)

While the new EVs are still a while away, GM will launch their OnStar in-vehicle safety and security system on December 2nd this year in the UAE. The service now has the approval and support of the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police and the UAE Ministry of Interior.

The system aims to give users a support system with a 'human touch'. All you need to do is press the red button and you'll get support from an OnStar Advisor 24/7, 365 days a year. The OnStar services will also come in use in emergency scenarios with features such a collision detection.

Cruise Origin

(Image credit: GM)

Outside of North America, the UAE will be the first market to deploy Cruise Origin. A fleet of Cruise Origin autonomous vehicles will begin operation in Dubai from 2023, in partnership with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority, with the potential to scale up to 4,000 vehicles by 2030.

The Cruise Origin is an autonomous vehicle which can transport up to 4 passengers, completely automated, from one point to another.