Get your own virtual personal trainer at home with the newly launched Tempo Fit

If you’re not too keen on working out in a gym and much prefer the privacy and comfort of your own home, there’s now a way to take your workouts even further. Personal trainers are a great investment to make if you want to keep track on your progress, but what if you had a trainer that as always available at the touch of a button?

That’s where Tempo Fit comes in - a home gym that comes with a built-in personal trainer. The system allows users to bring the experience of working out in a fully-equipped gym with a real personal trainer, to their own home. Providing real-time guidance, custom weight recommendations, personal training plans, competition-grade weights, and accurate progress tracking, Tempo Fit makes exercising and gaining results easy and convenient.

(Image credit: Tempo)

Tempo Fit uses 3D infrared sensors to track each user’s movements, provides immediate feedback and makes sure their form remains perfect during every rep. The AI will tell users if they’re squatting low enough, lifting too heavy or too light, and encourage them to push themselves to new limits.

It first launched in the US in February 2020, and is now released in the UAE. Users can enjoy access to over 3,000 live and on-demand classes, including HIIT, strength, yoga, core, pre-natal and many more engaging workouts created by some of the world’s best trainers.

The system is available in two flavors – Studio and Move. The Studio has a 42-inch touchscreen display and comes complete with a heartrate monitor and premium Olympic weights, including competition-grade barbells, dumbbells, and 75 pounds of plates. The live leaderboard in every class provides an added incentive and a bit of healthy competition, and each membership can host up to six accounts, meaning that every member of the family can join in and start investing in their own health and wellbeing.

The newly launched Tempo Move harnesses the same powers of Tempo Studio, in a more compact, affordable bundle. Easy to fit in homes of all sizes, Tempo Move includes a stylish weight storage cabinet, dumbbells and 35 pounds of weight plates. Users simply need to provide their own TV screen and an iPhone.

Price and availability

Both models are available via the company’s website at tempofit.me.

The first 100 UAE customers can purchase a Tempo Studio for AED 8,995 (an AED 2,000 discount on the recommended price), and a Tempo Move for AED 1,795 (a saving of AED 1,000). Both models come with free delivery and installation across the UAE.