Get your fix of the best HBO content exclusively on OSN

OSN today announced that it has extended its exclusive licensing agreement with HBO, allowing OSN subscribers to enjoy exclusive HBO content across the MENA region. Subscribers will be able to watch boxsets for HBO series including Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex and the City, The Wire and much more.

Current hits such as Euphoria, Westworld, Barry and His Dark Materials will see new seasons in 2022, alongside exciting new projects including The Gilded Age, an adaptation of The Time Traveller’s Wife, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. OSN confirmed that all these titles will be available on OSN across the MENA region at the same time as their worldwide Premieres.

“HBO is the most respected name in global television, and we couldn’t be more pleased to extend and expand our longstanding partnership. Together with the addition of an incredible line-up of Warner Bros. movies and series to our customers, this deal continues to demonstrate OSN’s commitment to bringing more of the world’s very best TV to OSN’s customers” said Nick Forward, Managing Director Streaming & Chief Content Officer at OSN.

