Get fit in 2022 with TechRadar: the best time for activities in the UAE

Welcome to TechRadar Middle East's guide to getting fit in 2022. The new year is always an exciting time, and whatever your health goals, we're here to help steer you in the right direction with the best tips, advice and ideas.

Whether you're planning to run a marathon or just want some new ways to get a little more active each day, we've got something lined up for you, including tips on how to choose the best fitness tech, and how to get the most out of it. We've got expert advice from personal trainers that'll help you get started and stay motivated throughout the new year.

The TechRadar team will also be throwing in some of our own experiences and tips, which might just give you some ideas for new activities to try, or ways to work a little extra activity into your day. We're adding more every day, so bookmark this page and come back again soon to see what's new.

Fitness guides, tips, and ideas

Image How to clean your running shoes

If your training shoes are starting to look dirty, don't throw them in the washing machine! Here's how to get them looking box-fresh without ruining them.

Image 5 great stationary exercise bike workouts

We speak to multiple experts who offer up indoor cycling workouts based on your individual goals – or whatever flavor you’re in the mood for that particular day.

Image Why I added a massage gun to my home office

If you're interested in upgrading your home working setup for the new year, it's worth investing in more than just a new webcam and chair.

Image How to use your Apple Watch's Blood Oxygen app

The Apple Watch 6 and 7 can measure blood oxygen saturation, which can be a useful insight into your health. Here's how to do it, and why it matters.

