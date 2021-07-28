Get AED 1,000 off when you pre-order Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor

Samsung today announced that the pre-order rollout of the next-generation Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor will start on the 29th of July across the UAE. Consumers aiming to be among the first to acquire the Odyssey Neo G9 upon official availability have up to Sunday, August 15th to place their orders through the Samsung e-Store or Amazon and benefit from an exclusive offer. Those who pre-order the monitor during that period will receive an AED 1,000 discount upon check out for a total cost of AED 4,999 rather than AED 5,999.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Wesam Abu Saymeh, Head of Display Solutions, Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa said: “As the technology evolution continues to evolve, so too does gaming enthusiasts’ expectations for more speed, fewer distractions, and responsiveness like never before. Monitors have always been a fundamental element of gaming adventures, and we are delighted that this remarkable innovation is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the UAE. Comprising innovative features, invaluable capabilities, and immeasurable design, the Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor is certain to make a big impact throughout the gaming community, and we are excited to witness the pre-order and official rollout phases unfold over the coming weeks.”

The 49-inch G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor that offers an industry-first, deep and immersive 1000R curvature. The Odyssey Neo G9 includes rapid 1ms response time with a 240Hz refresh rate and QLED picture quality for gaming in dual QHD. Nvidia G-Sync and Adaptive Sync are also both available on DisplayPort 1.4.