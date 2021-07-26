Get a copy of Battlefield 2042 with WD’s limited edition SSD bundle

If you’re gearing up to play Battlefield 2042 when it releases later this year, you might want to check out this special bundle being offered from storage giant Western Digital.

The company revealed details of their WD_BLACK SN750 special edition bundle, which comes with a Battlefield 2042 PC game code. Gamers in select countries can preorder their bundle now from the Western Digital Store and at select retailers, with a $114.99 MSRP (500GB bundle) and $179.99 MSRP (1TB bundle) in the United States.

(Image credit: WD)

The limited-edition bundle includes:

1x Battlefield 2042-themed WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD drive

1x Full Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition PC Game Code (redeemable with the game’s release on October 22, 2021)

Access to preorder benefits, including in-game content, when using the PC game code before game availability

“The WD_BLACK brand’s reputation as a leader in gaming storage solutions along with its commitment to providing players the best gaming experience through its high-quality line of performance SSDs led us to team up with Western Digital as the official Gaming Storage Partner for Battlefield 2042,” said Kabir Kumar, Sr. Brand Director at EA.

“EA and DICE are committed to ensuring Battlefield players have the best gaming experience— a mission which drives our WD_BLACK brand,” said Susan Park, vice president of Product Marketing, Western Digital. “Battlefield 2042 brings a vast new world full of immersive maps and dynamic gameplay to the FPS genre, and we’re excited to be a part of this bold new chapter.”

It’s puzzling that Western Digital decided to go with the SN750 model rather than its newer SN850, but you’re still getting a fast drive that will surely cut down on game launch times. The special edition drive even features a Battlefield 2042 logo on it – just for that little bit extra level of branding.