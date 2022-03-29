Gear up for Al Damani - the first UAE-produced electric vehicle

Get ready for UAE’s first locally produced electric car, Al Damani. The EVs will be manufactured by M Glory Group in a AED1.5 billion facility located at Dubai Industrial City. With a background in robotics engineering, artificial intelligence and sustainable real estate, M Glory plans to incorporate advanced tech and robots in the manufacturing process.

It will be the UAE’s first plant of its kind and is expected to produce 55,000 cars per year to meet a rising demand for green mobility to reduce global carbon emissions. Aside from UAE, the cars will also be exported to the wider GCC region, Egypt and select countries in Africa.

“[The plant] will operate through two production cycles per year. It will employ the technologies and techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including a welding line, a dyeing line and a final assembly line using the latest robots in the manufacturing processes.” says Dr. Magda Al-Azazi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of M Glory Holding Group.

M Glory’s sustainable industrial facility officially opened yesterday where they unveiled their first EV model dubbed Al Damani DMV300. Two models built using European specifications were shown off. The car’s battery capacity of 52.7 kWh can cover more than 405km on a single charge.

The EV facility comes at a time when the UAE is making moves to boost the national industrial sector along with promoting sustainability and decarbonization efforts.