Introduction

The beauty of the best laptop games is that you don’t need a powerful flagship gaming laptop fitted with a high-end graphics card to have a fun, immersive experience. Instead of relying on graphical superiority, these titles focus on creativity, setting them apart from the usual AAA fare that most gamers like to indulge in.

The best laptop games are not quite as deep or involved as the best PC games , which means they don’t need the same kind of horsepower to get the full experience. In fact, their minimum requirements are typically low enough that most portables can handle them, including regular productivity laptops . Still, this hasn’t stopped them from offering hours upon hours of immersive fun. Some of these even rank among the best indie games and best cheap PC games available.

No matter what genre you prefer or how powerful your portable is, there’s a game on this list that is sure to entertain you for hours on end. From side-scrollers to strategy games and narrative-driven RPGs, we’ve narrowed down the thousands of games out there to our top choices for you to play on your laptop.