Introduction

There’s something special about the best open world games on PC today. They’re immersive to the point where you might not even think about the story for hours at a time, following side quests and uncovering secret locations. After all, these games are all about being transported to a new world to explore, not just winning. It’s all about the journey, which might take days, weeks or months, not the destination.

The best open world games on PC today have come a long way from where the best PC games and gaming PCs were 10 years ago. They have become so widespread that it’s not just the biggest studios making these huge sandbox adventures. You’ll find that some of the best indie games are getting in on the action, with smaller studios taking advantage of the concept to tell their stories.