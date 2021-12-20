Fortnite skins December 2021: All the skins coming to Fortnite and how to get them

Fortnite has just entered Chapter 3 Season 1 and as it's December so we're also headed into Winterfest 2021 -that means we'll be seeing not only a new map and mechanics but plenty of new Fortnite skins for us to wear into battle.

Chapter 3 will finally give us the chance to play as The Foundation - a mysterious member of the group called The Seven voiced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - and we can also swing into action as Spider-Man. We can also get into the festive spirit with brand new Winterfest skins like the Polar Peely - as well as returning classics from previous Winterfests.

As there are a bunch of new cosmetics to explore we’ve rounded up every Fortnite skin we expect to land in the battle royale in December 2021, with not only skins confirmed by Epic Games but leaks and rumors for upcoming collaborations. We'll tell you how to unlock them all so you can look fashionable while racking up the eliminations.

Officially unveiled Fortnite skins

Blizabelle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Blizabelle is a wintery-themed version of the Izabelle skin and while it's not the most creative Fortnite outfit we've ever seen we won't be complaining too hard as it's free for all PC players.

Yes, that's right. From now until January 6, 2022 players who launch Fortnite from the Epic Games Launcher will find Blizabelle in the Item Shop for 0 V-Bucks - it's an extra special Winterfest treat for us to enjoy.

Winterfest Skins

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This year we've got some brand new and returning Winterfest skins to collect - and the best news is that we won't have to shell out V-Bucks to get our hands on all of them.

While some are limited to the Item Shop - including Reina, Crackshot, Holly Striker, and Kane - this year the Lodge has made a return and is ready to deliver us daily presents that will add some festive cheer to our lockers.

By heading to the Cozy Lodge tab you'll be able to unwrap a slew of presents that include the Krisabelle Polar Peely skins - though unfortunately, we won't be able to open these gifts until later in the month.

You can open a new gift at 6 AM PST / 9 AM EST / 2 PM GMT every day until January 6 or until all 14 of the presents have been unwrapped - and if you miss a day that just means you'll get to open two presents when you next log in.

Spider-Man and MJ

(Image credit: Epic Games / Marvel / Sony)

If you don't want to struggle through the Battle Pass you could instead head to the Item Shop right now and pick up a Spider-Man skin based on Tom Holland's character in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While some fans are disappointed that this skin kinda goes against Epic's promise that Battle Pass skins will be exclusive to that service we're happy to be able to instantly swing around the island as the iconic character.

You can buy each skin separately for 1,600 V-Bucks or together in a bundle with the Homerun Hitter for 2,300 V-Bucks.

Boba Fett

(Image credit: Disney Epic Games)

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are coming to Fortnite on December 24 to celebrate the release of the Disney Plus show The Book of Boba Fett. The Bounty Hunter duo will join other Fortnite characters who are already on the Island including Rey, Kylo Ren, and The Mandalorian.

Right now it looks like this collab could end up being another one where all the cosmetics are tied to the Item Shop, but we might be given a free questline and reward when it releases - we'll just have to wait and see.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass Skins

The Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass is here and includes some pretty rad skins.

We've got a cyberpunk-inspired samurai with Ronin, a buff llama called Lt. John Llama, and the Island-raised battler Haven to name just a few you'll see in the trailer above.

Players who make it through the Battle Pass can also unlock Spider-Man - the iconic web-slinger from Marvel's comics. For this season players are also able to find his web-shooters as an in-game item so they can swing around the battlefield.

You can unlock the Battle pass by paying 950 V-Bucks or by signing up to Fortnite Crew for $11.99 / £9.99 / AU$15.99/ per month.

The Foundation – Leader of the Seven

(Image credit: Epic / Hypex)

The Foundation, a character that first appeared in the epic Fortnite Season 5 event, is finally becoming a Fortnite skin. He's the (not-so) Secret Skin of Chapter 3 Season 1 - and players who own the Battle Pass will be able to unlock them when the challenges go live in just a few weeks.

With the Foundation's mask-off variant players will be able to run around as Dwayne Johson himself - so if you're a fan of the Rock we'd recommend snatching up the Battle Pass while you can.

Cube Assassin - Fortnite Crew December 2021

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This month's Fortnite Crew pack features the Cube Assassin - a villain we all fought several times during Chapter 2 Season 8. She's made a return to the Island and with our help, she can finally get her revenge.

Fortnite Crew costs $11.99 (£9.99 / AU$15.99) per month and alongside the exclusive skin it will net you 1,000 V-Bucks as well as the Battle Pass if you don't currently own it.

Rumored Fortnite skins

Peacemaker – Star of The Suicide Squad

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics)

Twitter user, and leaker @ShiinaBR has suggested that Peacemaker could follow on from Bloodsport as yet another The Suicide Squad tie-in. The same person who leaked Bloodsport suggested John Cena's character could appear too, meaning we might see the character show up soon.

We don't have anything more concrete, like in-game files, so take this with a pinch of salt but we could see Peacemaker arrive in January 2022 when his new show is expected to be released on HBO Max.

Samus Aran – Nintendo's bounty hunter

@GenosPapa Dual reveal of Samus in Fortnite, and Jonesy in Smash at E3? LET'S GOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/gAxb84xFZ7May 19, 2021 See more

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 many fans were calling for Nintendo to be represented by an in-game skin after both Xbox and PlayStation got their mascots in the Battle Royale. The obvious choice was bounty hunter Samus from the Metroid series – but she never showed up.

Leaked documents shared on Twitter from the Epic Games vs Apple court battle indicate that Samus is/was planned to appear in the game (alongside multiple other characters like Naruto and Ariana Grande). The above panel from issue three of the Batman Zero Point series adds to the speculation that the character could still be coming after fans spotted a silhouette that looks a lot like Samus.

Take this rumor with an unhealthy amount of salt, but it could mean that Samus might soon arrive as a Fortnite skin.

Leaked survey skins

Here are ALL the skins from Epic's Survey, again thanks to @LeakySussed! pic.twitter.com/H8RNZlQjOOMay 14, 2021 See more

Here's a leak to take with an extra pinch of salt: multiple Fortnite leakers on Twitter have shared images from a recent Epic survey showing off several new skin designs. In it the company detailed potential Fortnite skins and included images of ones we might eventually see added to the game.

You can see all of the in the tweet above but some of our favorites are Cartoon Bushranger, a Vampire Drift, and Guff dressed as a Christmas tree. We have no clue if any of these skins will ever be added to the game, but be on the lookout in future seasons.