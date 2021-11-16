Fooz bets on charity mixed with digital for a winning combo

While lucky draws are certainly nothing new in the region, new digital platforms have recently emerged that enable people to experience the same thrill and joy of lucky draws regardless of where they are in the world.

The newest to launch is Fooz, a UAE-born online platform introduced by Arab Millionaire. Users in the GCC region as well as across the world can stand to win up to US$30 million each week by matching six numbers for the grand prize. Other prizes are also awarded based on three, four, or five matches as well.

Fooz marks the largest grand prize offered in the region, and is priced at AED 10 per entry. It also differentiates in how it distributes second prize winnings (five numbers matched), opting to give each winner $300,000 each rather than dividing the amount equally.

Every time a user decides to participate in a weekly draw, they automatically contribute a portion of the spend to one of the 23 charities, including Friends of Jordan; Helm; PCRF; Children’s Cancer Center Lebanon; Touche Pas A Mon Enfant; Palestinian Medical Relief Society; Association MARAM; Oum El Nour; GATEWAY, American Foundation of Ramallah – Palestine; Sesobel; Jusoor; Himaya; King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center; OPS; Association des Malades du Cancer; Affaluna Society for Deaf Children; Al Hassan Foundation; and more.

“At FOOZ we believe in giving people the opportunity to share joy collectively and wholeheartedly,” said Andre Hawit, CEO of FOOZ. “When users invest in a play-to-win experience with FOOZ, they not only have a chance to invest in their future, but invest in the futures of talented individuals from across the region who are in need of support. We believe that together, we can create a culture where we can not only dream together but grow together as a community that thrives on fun, excitement and joy.”

“We are constantly investing in the development of the FOOZ app, as we continue to listen to our users to incorporate new experiences that people will enjoy and find entertaining. We are excited about the opportunities that FOOZ will bring to people in the region and look forward to welcoming everyone to the FOOZ family both now and in the years to come.”