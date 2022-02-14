First teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promises an epic fantasy

The long-awaited first teaser trailer for Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally landed during Super Bowl 2022 tonight, and it certainly leaves us wanting to see more.

Boasting a truly staggering reported budget of $465 million for its first season alone, it's clear that Amazon Studios has a lot riding on the success of The Rings of Power, which sees a return to Middle-earth during its Second Age.

You can check out the evocative first teaser trailer for Amazon's highly-anticipated TV series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, below.

Analysis: it sure looks like The Lord of the Rings alright

Based on the brief 60-second teaser above, it's clear to us that Amazon is hewing closely to the visual language established by Peter Jackson's six cinematic outings in the land of Tolkien.

Although we don't know a lot about them, the teaser introduces us to a number of new characters, with Hobbits, Elves, Dwarves and Men all accounted for.

Additionally, it appears as though the teaser gives us our first look at the show's version of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), along with what appears to be a blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpse at Mairon, the man who would go on to become the dreaded Sauron, engulfed in flame.

According to the show's official synopsis, The Rings of Power will follow "an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth."

The synopsis lets us know to expect visits to "the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains", along with areas of Middle-earth we've yet to explore in live-action, such as the elf-capital of Lindon, and the island kingdom of Númenor, which was eventually swallowed up into the Great Sea.

So far, it looks as though Amazon is onto a winner, though we won't know for sure until The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.