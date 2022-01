Fall Guys Mobile release date, price, news and leaks

Fall Guys Mobile seems like a no brainer at this point. And as luck would have it, there is one in development. However, before you rush over to the App Store or Google Play Store to download it, Fall Guys Mobile is only planned for China as it stands. Any other Fall Guys mobile games you come across aren’t legit, and are simply trying to cash in on the game's popularity, so bear that in mind.

That doesn’t mean we won’t get a mobile version of Fall Guys in other countries in the near future. The game has been such a runaway success that developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver will want to cash in as much as possible while the going’s good. And after achieving seven million sales on Steam and becoming the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time, the going is certainly good.

What is Fall Guys Mobile?

Fall Guys Mobile hasn’t been released yet, but the game is only coming to China as it stands. As revealed by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, a Chinese games and entertainment company called Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China.

The game is likely to play and look a bit different from the console and PC version of Fall Guys, but the winning formula of playing as a bean-like character dressed as a pigeon should remain. With online play an important part of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, it will be interesting to see whether the player count is increased or decreased from the current 60 player total.

The game is also planned to be called Jelly Bean: The Ultimate Knockout according to a Bilibili webpage that was accessed by Esports Observer, but is now no longer accessible.

When will Fall Guys Mobile release?

Fall Guys initially released on PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 but we don’t know how long the mobile version has been in development, or if it's just begun. With Bilibili only recently securing the rights, we expect Fall Guys Mobile to arrive sometime in 2021.

What is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout?

But what is Fall Guys anyway? Well, it’s a bonkers battle royale game where you and 60 other players compete to be the last bean standing. To do so, you’ll have to overcome challenging obstacle courses and be on the winning side in team-based minigames. It’s easier than it sounds, and a ton of fun.

Players can unlock various costume combinations to dress their bean however they desire, and the game has received Medieval-themed content as part of a Season 2 update in October last year, as well as various cameo costumes from other games like Sonic and Doom.

How much will Fall Guys Mobile cost?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout costs $19.99 (£15.99 / AU$24.99) on Steam and PS4, however, it is was previously free for PS Plus subscribers. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Fall Guys Mobile adopt the free-to-play model, like most mobile games do, as the game is ripe to take advantage of in-game purchases and microtransactions.