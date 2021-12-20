F1 live stream: how to watch every 2022 Grand Prix online from anywhere

It's over, and in one of the most controversial endings to a season we've seen in years, Max Verstappen is officially the new F1 champion. Here, we'll run down exactly what happened, and if you want to catch Max defending his title, we'll also outline how to watch an F1 live stream in the upcoming season – and where you can watch absolutely free!

Lewis Hamilton's first real rival since Nico Rosberg retired in 2016, Max Verstappen's unseating of the dominant Brit has sent waves through the F1 community, and thanks to how the race was won, controversy abounds.

From claims that Michael Masi played kingmaker by unlapping the cars between the two contenders to those still arguing that Mercedes' penalty for the extra engine was too small, it's impossible to get a straight story out of anyone and just about every fan has their own opinions.

All we can say is that despite any potential misinterpretations of the rules or post-race appeals, Max Verstappen has taken his first F1 championship, and that sets us up very nicely for the 2022 season.

In 2022, we're excited to see how the drastically changed cars perform, and whether we'll finally be able to get back to some sort of normality when it comes to races, attendance, and a full schedule with no cancelled races.

Below, we've included a rundown of last year's viewing options (most of which are likely to stay the same as we head into the new season), along with the proposed calendar of events so you can be totally prepared when working out how to watch F1 in 2022.

How to watch F1 from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2022 F1 season, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2022 F1 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch on F1 TV

you can sign up on its website If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides - you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country - it's $79.99 in the US, for example - and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions.

Free F1 live streams: watch Grand Prix for free

Formula 1 is such a popular sport worldwide, it's no surprise that TV companies put a premium on F1 live streams. But there are some countries where the F1 is still shown on free TV. That may be the odd race or, for some lucky Grand Prix fans, every single one:

Albania: every race on RTSH

Austria: 12 races on ORF Eins and Servus TV

Azerbaijan: every race on Idman TV

Brazil: every race on Band

France: Bahrain GP, Monaco GP, French GP, 2 other races on C8

UK and Ireland: British GP and Abu Dhabi GP on Channel 4

Iran: every race on MBC Persia

Luxembourg: every race on RTL Zwee

Mexico: Mexican GP only on Canal 5

Middle East and North Africa: every race on MBC Action

Russia: every race on Match TV

United States: USA GP, Mexico GP on ABC

(Image credit: Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

How to watch an F1 live stream in the UK

Sky Sports You can watch every 2022 F1 GP via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. As well as F1 action, Sky also hosts live football, PGA Tour golf, cricket, NBA basketball, and loads more. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch F1: live stream Formula 1 racing in the US

ESPN For the 2022 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing comprehensive coverage in the US. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for Formula 1 fans wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and save $10 on your first month. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Live stream F1 and watch Grand Prix racing in Canada

TSN In Canada, you can watch 2022 F1 races on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

More Canadian sports action: how to watch an NHL live stream

How to get an F1 live stream in Australia

Kayo Sports The Australian TV broadcaster for the 2022 F1 season is Fox Sports, but if you don't have Fox as part of pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offer a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch F1 online: live stream in New Zealand