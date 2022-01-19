Eufy Security launches solar-powered outdoor security camera in the UAE

Eufy Security, a smart home brand by Anker Innovations, unveiled the first Solar Power all-in-one outdoor WiFi security camera, Solar Cam S40 in the UAE. It features a built-in solar panel that powers the internal battery, providing all-day and night performance with just two hours of direct sunlight each day. The camera can also activate the built-in 600-lumen spotlight when triggered by motion.. Additionally, it can record videos at 2K quality, with 8GB of built-in storage.

‘In the UAE we enjoy a great amount of sunlight all year round, so we are glad to launch a solution that leverages this natural resource to produce clean energy to empower the lives of our customers,’ said Faraz Mehdi, General Manager of Regional Sales at Anker Innovations Limited. ‘The eufy Solar Cam S40 all-in-one solar camera is designed to be installed almost anywhere outside the home, with no cables, no hubs, no additional cost and no third-party cloud storage needed. We provide efficient home surveillance at your fingertips, with instant alerts and management all through your mobile phone.’

The eufy Solar Cam S40 features advanced motion detection and advanced A.I. technology to help recognize humans, animals, swaying trees or passing traffic to avoid false notifications. The Solar Cam S40 also allows you to set up 2 activity zones to cover the most vital areas of your home and protect what matters. The camera’s IP67 rating ensures that it can handle humidity, dust, sandstorms, and occasional rainstorms, while also standing strong against the extreme heat in the UAE.

The camera is also equipped with a powerful 90dB alarm that can be activated both manually and automatically when you have an unwanted person on your property. A two-way audio communication system allows you to talk directly to anyone who approaches your home even if you and your family are outside the house.

The Solar Cam S40 is priced at AED 699, and is available at Jumbo Electronics, Sharaf DG, Virgin Megastore, Homesmiths, Amazon and Noon.