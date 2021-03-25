England vs San Marino live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier and from anywhere

Having failed to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals during the last international break, Gareth Southgate's Lions will be looking to get back on track tonight against European football's perennial strugglers. Read on for your full guide to getting an England vs San Marino live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier no matter where in the world you are right now.

England vs San Marino live stream Date: Thursday, March 25 Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT / 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT / 7.45am AEDT (Fri) Venue: Wembley, London (England) Live stream: ITV (UK) | ESPN Plus (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

England couldn't have asked for a softer start for their bid to reach next year's tournament in Qatar as they face the worst-ranked team in FIFA's world rankings. San Marino have famously never won a competitive football match, with the nation's single victory coming with a 1–0 win over Liechtenstein in a friendly match back in 2004.

While Franco Varrella's side managed to pick up a couple of points in their Nations League campaign after holding Gibraltar and Liechtenstein to goalless draws, they'll be playing for little more than pride here and a score line under five goals will likely be seen as a major achievement for the micro state.

With Robert Lewandowski's Poland coming up, there are far bigger challenges ahead for England, but Southgate will be hoping for a professional performance from his players here as he looks to build confidence and perhaps experiment with his line up. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could make his first start for his country, while the recalled Jesse Lingard will be looking to replicate his scintillating West Ham form on the international stage.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch England vs San Marino online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier wherever you are right now.

How to watch England vs San Marino FREE live stream in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that England vs San Marino is being shown live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. England vs San Marino kicks off at 7.45pm GMT, with ITV's coverage beginning at 7.15pm. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

England vs San Marino live stream: how to watch World Cup qualifier soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) have the rights to show England vs San Marino in the US, which kicks off at 3.45pm ET/12.45pm PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

How to watch an England vs San Marino live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of England vs San Marino if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Friday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can I live stream England vs San Marino in Canada?

With England up against the worst team in the world, the potential for an avalanche of goals hasn't unfortunately tempted and Canadian broadcaster to offer live coverage of this match. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).



