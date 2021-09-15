Emmys 2021 live stream: how to watch the awards ceremony in the UAE

Lights, camera, action! America’s biggest TV awards show is finally here- and after last year’s virtual celebrations, the 73rd Emmy Awards is set to be better than ever before. Hosted live from Los Angeles, find out here how to watch the Emmys 2021 live from wherever you are in the UAE.

How to watch the 2021 Emmys live stream in the UAE

Here in the UAE, the 2021 Emmys will be streaming exclusively live on OSN. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, live from Los Angeles, OSN subscribers in the MENA region can enjoy plenty of pre-ceremony excitement on OSN Series First, starting 01:00 am KSA (02:00am in Dubai). The big event kicks off at 02:00 KSA (03:00am in Dubai) and you'll not want to miss any of the excitement.

For those who might not be able to stay up that late, the entire event will also be available for Catchup on the OSN Streaming app.

In the lead up to the 2021 Emmys, you can enjoy Emmy-nominated shows on OSN. Shows such as the live-action Star War TV series The Mandalorian, at the top with a staggering 24 nominations, and the first Marvel-based original series WandaVision, which comes in a close second with 23 nominations. Appearing on the leaderboard once again this year is The Handmaid’s Tale, which has racked up 21 nods.

Critically-acclaimed titles such as OSN’s popular HBO series Lovecraft Country, Mare of Easttown, and I May Destroy You also count a healthy number of nominations – 18, 16, and 7 nominations respectively.

Other series on OSN are nominated include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Secrets of the Whales, The Undoing, Perry Mason, In Treatment, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Genius Aretha, and Primal.

The Emmy Awards 2021: The key nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

- Bridgerton

- Lovecraft Country

- The Boys

- The Crown

- The Handmaid's Tale

- The Mandalorian

- Pose

- This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

- Blackish (ABC)

- Cobra Kai

- Emily in Paris

- The Flight Attendant

- Hacks

- The Kominsky Method

- PEN15

- Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series

- I May Destroy You

- Mare of Easttown

- The Queen's Gambit

-The Underground Railroad

- WandaVision

Outstanding Competition Program

- The Amazing Race

- Nailed It!

- RuPaul's Drag Race

- Top Chef

- The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

- Conan

- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

- Jimmy Kimmel Live!

- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Find a full list of all the 2021 Emmy nominees here.