Don't be fooled by the Hummer EV's performance, its efficiency is poor

We've known the GMC Hummer EV is a heavyweight for a while now. Analysts and potential buyers have had plenty of conversation about its 9,000-pound-plus curb weight, but talk always comes back to the SUV's performance and range numbers to contrast that shocking total.

Now, we're finding out that even with great range and acceleration, the Hummer's weight has consequences.

In documents filed with the EPA, GMC notes that the electric truck's 212.7-kWh battery alone weighs 2,923 pounds. Car and Driver picked up on the number, which is around what a brand-new Toyota Corolla weighs, in case you were wondering.

The Hummer EV's powertrain is obviously up to the job of lugging all that weight around, as the hulking SUV can jump to 60 mph from a standstill in just three seconds.

Performance is only half the equation

Still, performance is only half of the equation with an EV. The Hummer's curb weight makes it less efficient than other battery-electric vehicles, with just 47 MPGe.

Compare that to the Ford Mustang Mach-E's 90 MPGe combined or the Tesla Model Y's number of 121 MPGe combined, and the difference here starts to make sense.

The Mach-E's curb weight tops out at under 5,000 pounds – still heavy, but only a little more than half of the Hummer's number.

Even running on electricity, there's a benefit to weight savings, so while the Hummer's total range number of 329 miles is impressive, it could be a lot better if the thing wasn't so massive.

The numbers here were reported for the Edition 1 version of the Hummer EV, which is sold out. GMC will shift to other versions of the vehicle as time goes on, so these numbers could evolve as development continues.