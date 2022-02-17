What is Disney Plus Premier Access and what can I watch with it?

Disney Plus Premier Access arrived on the House of Mouse's very own streaming platform back in September 2020. It allowed those eager to watch the latest cinematic release from Walt Disney Studios from the comfort of their own home during the ongoing pandemic at a premium.

Disney Plus deals: see all of today's best prices here

Initially rolled out with the release of the live action version of Mulan, we have since seen the same treatment of a number of titles including Emma Stone's portrayal in Cruella - Disney's monochromatic villain - and the long-anticipated arrival of Marvel's Black Widow, which finally revealed the backstory of Natasha Romanoff, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson.

The last Premier Access title to land on the service was The Rock's Jungle Cruise on July 30, subsequently arriving on the regular Disney Plus platform for Disney Plus Day on November 12.

With movie theater doors open, while there's been no official word from Disney, it seems as though the potential for watching the latest Walt Disney Studio release from the comfort of your own home through Disney Plus Premier Access is a thing of the past.

What was Disney Plus Premier access?

Disney Plus Premier Access went some way towards recreating the cinema experience. Brand new titles fresh from Walt Disney Studios were made available on Disney Plus day-and-date with their theatrical release, meaning you could enjoy them from the comfort of your home for an additional one-off fee. Not only could you share the excitement of the latest big-budget film with family or friends, but Premier titles were available to watch in stunning UHD or HDR quality and with Dolby Audio sound.

The $30 fee might seem steep – although it was probably cheaper than two cinema tickets and a bucket of popcorn, depending on where you live. Once subscribers had parted with their dough, though, they could watch the movie time and time again. That in addition to enjoying the latest Disney extravaganza months before it was made available to regular Disney Plus subscribers.

How could you get Premier Access on Disney Plus?

It was pretty easy to watch a Disney Plus Premier Access title, but you needed to be a Disney Plus member first. So, if you didn't have a subscription, you needed to have headed to the website to sign up.

From there you were able to buy new Disney Plus Premier Access releases. These were found either on the homepage, or by entering the film name into the search tool, clicking on the desired title and receiving a prompt to purchase.

Once that was done, you were ready to stream the latest and greatest from Disney. And, as long as you remained a subscriber, the movie was yours to watch as often as you liked.

It was also possible to purchase through multiple devices with the Disney Plus app, including Apple, Google, Amazon, and Roku.

(Image credit: Disney)

What could I watch on Disney Plus Premier Access?

Jungle Cruise was the fifth and final title to arrive on Disney Plus Premier Access on July 30, 2021, not long after Black Widow on July 9, where subscribers could finally learn more about the enigmatic Natasha Romanoff and her making as a lethal spy.

Previously to that, Cruella dropped on Disney Plus' PVOD on May 28, arriving on August 28 to watch with a regular Disney Plus subscription.

Animated fantasy-adventure Raya and the Last Dragon was the platform’s second Disney Plus Premier Access title, released on March 5, with the advanced viewing window ending on May 4. The film arrived for all Disney Plus subscribers to watch on June 4.

Disney Plus Premier Access films in full

Mulan (Sep 4 - Nov 4 2020)

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 5 - June 4 2021)

Cruella (May 28 - August 27 2021)

Black Widow (Released July 9 - October 6 2021)

Jungle Cruise (Released July 30 - November 12 2021)

How much was Disney Plus Premier Access?

Depending on where you were around the world, Disney Plus Premier Access titles cost USD $29.99 / GBP £19.99 / AUD $34.99 / EUR €21.99.

The Disney Plus price was something worth factoring in. A monthly subscription is currently USD $7.99 / GBP £7.99 / AUD $11.99 / EUR €8.99.