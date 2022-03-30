Disney Plus is coming to the Middle East on June 8th

Good news for Middle East fans, as Disney plus will make its way to GCC countries on June 8th. Pricing starts at AED 29.99 monthly in the UAE with annual pricing set at AED 298.99.

Similar pricing for other GCC countries with monthly prices set at SAR 29.99, QAR 29.99 in Saudi Arabia and Qatar (yearly SAR/QAR 298.99) and USD 8.99 in Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain (yearly USD 88.99).

Disney Plus will bring high-quality 4K HDR streams for dozens of shows and movies with IMAX Enhanced for a few titles. It comes with the ability to set up to seven profiles including a kids only option that’s limited to age-appropriate content. You also get unlimited downloads on up to ten devices for offline viewing.

The streaming service will include all movies and shows form Marvel and Star Wars universes including the upcoming Moon Knight and The Book of Boba Fett and a massive list of fun animated titles from Disney and Pixar for the little ones including recent titles, Encanto, and Luca as well as old favorites The Lion King and Monsters Inc.

There’s also plenty of educational content to look forward to from National Geographic such as The World According to Jeff Goldblum and select titles like Grey's Anatomy, Free Guy and every episode of The Simpsons ever made.