Is a Disney Plus free trial still available?

Now two years since Disney Plus landed in the US in November 2019, it only took six months for the Disney Plus free trial to be swept from under us. However, while it certainly doesn't feel like a problem free philosophy, there are still ways one might benefit from watching Disney Plus for free. Keep reading to find out more below.

Disney Plus free trial? Find out if there still is one where you are

The Disney Plus free trial disappeared for many regions in mid-2020, a move we can only assume came down to money and the impending arrival of huge summer hits like Hamilton. Slap bang in the middle of the pandemic, Disney couldn't afford anyone to hightail off its streaming service as soon as the 7-days were up.

This follows on well with the introduction of its Disney Plus Premier Access feature, too, where the latest releases from Walt Disney Studios could go straight to PVOD while movie theaters remained closed during the pandemic.

With all that relatively behind us, we're unsure what Disney Plus' next moves will be. That being said, in terms of a Disney Plus free trial, there is a glimmer of hope for countries where Disney Plus was later to launch, including Japan where a trial period is available. Keep reading to find out if your country is one of them, as well as other ways to get Disney Plus for free.

Disney Plus free trial: is there one?

Not right now. From its November 2019 US launch to June 2020, a Disney Plus free trial was universally available to new customers in markets like the US and UK. In June, it was reported that the trial was no more.

“We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney Plus,” Disney said in a statement, as reported by Variety. “The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own."

Free Disney Plus trials did allow users to use the service in full for seven days before spending anything, giving them an opportunity to enjoy a whole bunch of movies and TV shows in a quick burst before cancelling if they wanted to.

Is a free Disney Plus free trial available anywhere?

Since Disney Plus was first rolled out in the US, more and more countries have received access to the service as time has gone on. Disney Plus launched in Japan in June 2020 and new customers can still take advantage of a free trial. A quick, cheeky use of Google Translate confirms Disney Plus Japan customers, in this instance, get a Disney Plus free trial length of 31 days before they have to pay. This is accurate as of July 2021.

The countries that got Disney Plus earlier like the US and the UK, though, no longer have access to the old seven-day trial, as explained.

Where can you benefit from a Disney Plus free trial right now?

Japan

Disney Plus launched in Singapore and Thailand this year, but doesn't offer a free trial, as far as we can tell. Launches in Hong Kong and South Korea are expected this year. For new customers in these locations, the House of Mouse may offer its Disney Plus free trial to entice sign ups.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What's the best way to try Disney Plus without a free trial?

The monthly subscription fee for Disney Plus is a reasonably lean $7.99/£7.99/AUS$11.99, but if you're prepared to commit with a hefty upfront payment of $79.99/£79.90/AUS$119.99 a year depending on where you are, you're actually saving just under 20% annually. That said, Disney Plus' monthly rate is still cheaper than much of Disney's streaming competition, including Netflix and HBO Max, and a month is enough time to figure out if you like it or not.

Want even more for your money? US customers can benefit from the Disney Plus bundle, including Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for just $13.99 a month or $19.99 a month if you choose to have Hulu without ads. This, of course, gives you access to even more content, including more content catered to adults on Hulu with the likes of The Handmaid's Tale and Little Fires Everywhere available to binge. It goes without saying that ESPN Plus more than covers sporting fans with a bunch of great entertainment.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

What could you watch with a free Disney Plus trial?

The Disney Plus free trial granted access to the entire streaming library to watch as much as you liked in a seven-day period. Functionally, it was a week-long subscription to the service, and as long as you cancelled before the end of the trial period, you got to enjoy every TV show and movie without spending anything.

That included a payload of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies, alongside originals like The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars.

For now, at least, you'll have to pay if you want to check it out if you're not in one of the above countries where a free trial is still available.

Are there any free ways to get Disney Plus?

Getting a Disney Plus free trial is essentially null and void for new customers in the US, UK and Australia. That said, there are still means to get a Disney Plus free trial for a year - specifically if you're a US customer after a new phone.

Depending on what Verizon Wireless plans you go for, you can get up to a year of Disney Plus free. Upgrade to select unlimited plans and get Disney Plus for six months. Select unlimited plans could also see you receive the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle for a whole year.

Similarly, across the Atlantic, there are O2 phone deals offering a similar freebie. Yes, O2 customers can enjoy Disney Plus free for six months as a part of their pay monthly package on select handsets, including the brand new iPhone 12 Pro.

Does Disney Plus have gift cards?

Needless to say, it's not quite on the same wavelength as a Disney Plus free trial. However, much like its competitors, a Disney Plus gift card does exist. Nudge a friend or family member in the right direction when you have a special occasion coming up and you might just get access to Disney Plus without dropping your own cash - albeit someone else will be.

Working much like a gift card for your favorite clothing store or a bookshop, for instance, you can buy a gift card that treats someone to a whole year of Disney Plus for $79.99 USD / £79.90 / $119.99 CAD / €89.90 / $119.99 AUD / $129.99 NZD - the same Disney Plus price for a standard annual subscription.

Unfortunately, in less you can get yourself to a Disney store in the US or a Disney Park, you can't purchase a physical Disney Plus gift card. Able to send your Disney Plus gift subscription to any email address, this certainly adds some excitement to anyone's inbox.