Deezer and Etisalat partner to offer music streaming without mobile data limits

Deezer and Etisalat have partnered to offer music screaming without any limits.

Prepaid and postpaid customers aged between 18-29 who choose one of the Etisalat youth plans will be able to stream music on Deezer without using their mobile data. Additionally, as a launch promo, they get their first month of Deezer Premium free upon subscription, following which they will be billed AED 18 a month.

Premium subscribers can enjoy 73 million local and international tracks as well as a wide range of channels, compilations and playlists curated by Deezer’s local editors. It’s also the only audio streaming service that offers exclusive content from Rotana, the largest record company in the Arab world.

“Everyone should have the freedom to enjoy their favourite music without worrying about their data running out. Our partnership with Etisalat makes that a reality for young people in the United Arab Emirates. Deezer is perfectly positioned to be the best audio streaming partner for leading telcos like Etisalat. We have a state-of-the-art platform that listeners love to use over and over again and an agile team that can provide fast and seamless integration for operators. Working with a streaming service like Deezer can help operators reduce churn and grow network usage, especially with young customers,” said Ralph Pighin, Senior Vice President Europe, Africa & Asia at Deezer.

Etisalat customers can subscribe via the USSD code *101*18#, through the My Etisalat app, or via www.etisalat.ae. SWYP users can subscribe through the SWYP app or via USSD to select and subscribe to add-ons.