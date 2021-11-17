Best computer 2022: the best PCs we've tested

Here are our top picks for the best PCs 2022 has on offer.

The best computer 2022 has to offer is not about getting the one with the highest price tag or with the most maxed out components. Every user has different preferences and needs, after all. An excellent gaming PC is going to be a better fit for a serious gamer while a top-notch all-in-one works better for an artist or content creator. Of course, there are budget concerns as well, so those with a limited amount to spend on a computer will need a budget one instead.

We’re here to help you if you’re looking for the best PC for your needs. There are some things to consider such as the price, performance, form factor, and size, not to mention future-proofing and expandability. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the options available these days, especially if you’re not familiar with everything out there, so hopefully this guide will point you in the right direction.

To help you choose, we’ve collected what we consider the best PCs of 2022. You’ll also find our price comparison tool to help you find the best prices out there. And, if you’re trying to stay portable, take a look at our best laptops list as well, from cheaper Chromebooks or trendy 2-in-1s .

(Image credit: Dell)

Best PC: Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition Performance meets beauty and affordability Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i9 Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Super RAM: Up to 64GB DDR4 2933Mhz Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD + 2TB SATA 7200RPM HDD Reasons to buy + Great price + A lot of power + Beautiful white chassis Reasons to avoid - Only one USB-C port

Dell’s XPS laptop line may have gone premium, price-wise, but its desktop line is still going for the trifecta – offering affordability without sacrificing performance and aesthetics. The Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition might not be a budget offering, but it remains within most people’s budgets, especially at its low- and mid-range configurations fitted with the latest innards. In fact, an Intel Core i7, RTX 3060 Ti configuration will set you back a whole lot less than its 21.5‑inch iMac equivalent while touting newer specs. Plus, it’ll look just as good in your office as it will at home.

Read the full review: Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition

See more like this: the best all-in-one PCs

(Image credit: Alienware)

Best gaming PC: Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Powerful gaming for all budgets Specifications CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 RAM: Up to 128GB 3200MHz DDR4 Storage: Up to 2TB SSD + 2TB HDD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Powerful specs + Affordable + Stunning design Reasons to avoid - Still very expensive at highest configurations

With AMD’s solid campaign to win the CPU and GPU markets, it’s no surprise that many of the best PCs are switching over Team Red’s cause. Our favorite Alienware Aurora gaming desktop PC line is among them, fitting its R10 models with AMD’s powerful yet affordable Ryzen CPUs. Not only do these deliver brute strength when it comes to gaming, but they also tout affordability, giving budget gamers to partake in what those with souped up rigs experience everyday without burning a hole in their pockets.

Read the full review: Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

(Image credit: Apple)

Best all-in-one PC: iMac (24-inch, 2021) The iMac gets a welcome redesign Specifications CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU Graphics: Integrated 7-core – 8-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory Screen: 24-inch 4.5K Retina display Storage: up to 2TB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent screen + Striking new design + Fantastic webcam Reasons to avoid - Lack of ports remains - Mac mini may offer better value for some

If you think that the new iMacs couldn’t possibly be as good as they look, you’d be wrong. They are not just an improvement over their 21.5-inch predecessor externally, touting a fresh new face that comes in several different colors. You’ll also be happy to know that you’re getting great value here, as you’re getting the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse included – in matching colors, we might add. They also come with fresh new specs, rocking Apple’s new M1 chip that makes it much more powerful than the previous Intel iMacs. As far as the best computers go, the new iMac (24-inch, 2021) is the best all-in-one PC hands down.

Read the full review: iMac (24-inch, 2021)

See more like this: the best gaming PCs

(Image credit: Dell)

Best budget gaming PC: Dell G5 Gaming Desktop Budget PC gaming at its best Specifications CPU: Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900KF Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER RAM: Up to 64GB DDR4 2933Mhz Storage: Up to 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + VR-ready configurations Reasons to avoid - Base models won’t get you through the most demanding games

A unique chassis coupled with a price to beat, Dell’s latest in its G series gaming PCs is a solid contender in budget gaming. The Dell G5 boasts 9th-generation Intel chips as well as Nvidia’s most powerful gaming GTX and RTX graphics cards, starting with an i3 processor and the GTX 1650 to handle many powerful games without burning a whole in your pocket. Of course, if you’ve got more case to spare, it’s VR ready configurations are also on hand, though even those are absolutely affordable.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Best budget mini PC: Lenovo Ideacentre Mini 5i The mini PC for mere mortals Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i3 – i5 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM: 8GB – 12GB DDR4 Storage: up to 1 TB 5400 HDD + 256 GB PCIe SSD Reasons to buy + Solid performance for productivity and casual use + Space-saving design Reasons to avoid - No high-end configurations available

If Apple’s Mac mini is a little above your price range, don’t worry. There are a few more affordable options out there, including Lenovo’s Ideacentre Mini 5i whose classy, minimalist exterior makes it perfect for both home and office settings. You might not be able to extensively game on this PC – though you can get away with playing less demanding games like Sayonara Wild Hearts – but for casual and work use, there’s a lot of power under its textile-covered hood. Ports abound as well and rather surprisingly for a PC its size, so you can accessorize to your heart’s content.

Read the full review: Lenovo Ideacentre Mini 5i

(Image credit: Intel)

Best mini PC: Intel Ghost Canyon NUC Small, but dangerous Specifications CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i5 – i9 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM: 8GB – 64B DDR4 Storage: 128GB SSD – 2TB + 2TB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable at its low configurations + Highly upgradeable + Great performance Reasons to avoid - Can get pretty pricey at the highest configurations

Intel’s NUC has come a long way from its humble beginnings. For example, while the previous Hades Canyon didn’t come with a RAM or storage, the newer Ghost Canyon has both. In fact, not only does it have more offerings now in terms of specs, but it’s also highly configurable so you can personalize it to your liking before hitting that buy button. With 9th-generation Intel Core chips, up to 64GB of memory and up to 4TB dual storage, we’re all for it. The only catch is that it's pricier now as well. The lower configurations are still quite affordable, and a terrific option for the budget-conscious. However, you may want to stay away from the highest configurations.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Best mid-range gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Plenty of power for the price Specifications CPU: up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super RAM: Up to 16 GB DDR4 2933MHz Storage: Up to 2 TB HDD + 1 TB SSD Reasons to buy + Great design + Not a lot of bloat Reasons to avoid - No USB Type-C among front ports

A well-powered machine with an affordable price might be what you need if your gaming appetite isn’t approaching the competitive sphere. Many gamers don’t really need the priciest and mightiest gaming rig, and the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i proves this, delivering plenty of power without forcing you to go broke. Nothing especially stands out with this gaming desktop, but it also offers a great gaming experience with the latest AAA titles right out of the box, which is really all that matters.

Read the full review: Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

(Image credit: Apple)

Best Mac: Mac mini (M1, 2020) Small, but with big ambitions Specifications CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU Graphics: Integrated 8-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 64GB unified memory Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD Reasons to buy + Same lovely design + Very good performance + New M1 hardware has potential Reasons to avoid - Can't use eGPUs

One of Apple’s biggest surprises of the year is the update to its smallest Mac. The brand-new Mac mini now touts Apple’s M1 chip, while keeping things the same in its much-loved design. It’s more powerful than ever – with more than decent video editing performance, even at 8K, and can now run iOS apps and games, thanks to this new chip, but it still keeps its title as the cheapest Mac ever – terrific news for budget-minded Apple fans looking for the best computer.

Read the full review: Mac mini (M1, 2020)

See more like this: the best Macs of 2022

(Image credit: Intel)

Best stick PC: Intel Compute Stick The tiny computer that can Specifications CPU: Intel Atom – Intel Core m5 Graphics: : Intel HD Graphics – Intel HD Graphics 515 RAM: 1GB – 4GB Storage: 8GB-64GB eMMC TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wide CPU choices + Extremely portable design Reasons to avoid - Limited fan cooling - Limited RAM and storage

Some people have issues with desktop PCs, as they’re often rather bulky. The Intel Core Compute Stick has made that irrelevant. Looking more like a thumb drive than an actual computer, this tiny renegade can connect to any monitor with an HDMI input. Its base starts with a lowly 1.33GHz Intel Atom processor running Linux, but can be configured up to an Intel Core m5 processor. This is one of the best PCs, but one that you can literally slip in your pocket, whether you need to get some work done during your daily commute or squeeze in some PC time while you’re traveling.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Best in features: Lenovo Yoga A940 Thoughtful design, innovative features Specifications CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8700 Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB RAM: 32GB Storage: 1 TB 5400 RPM + 256 GB PCIe SSD Screen: 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Multi-touch 100% Adobe RGB Reasons to buy + Good price + Some nice features Reasons to avoid - Older components

As a designer, if you don’t fall in love with Lenovo Yoga A940’s thoughtful design, then we don’t know what will. This innovative all-in-one desktop boasts a stunning 27-inch 4K UHD display with up to 25-degree tilt, pen support and a rotating hinge for stability. It’s full of impressive features as well, like the Lenovo Precision Dial that you can attach on the left or right side of the hinge, whatever feels most comfortable for you and your process. And, unlike the best Macs, it offers 100% Adobe RGB support, an LED light at the bottom of the screen and even wireless smartphone charging. If you’re a content creator or designer, and you’re looking for an AIO that allows you a truly seamless workflow, this is the best computer for you.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga A940

(Image credit: Apple)

Best for content creators: iMac Pro Raw power Specifications CPU: 8 to 18-core Intel Xeon W Graphics: Radeon Pro Vega 56 - Radeon Pro Vega 64 RAM: 32GB – 256GB DDR4 ECC Storage: 1TB – 4TB PCIe 3.0 SSD Screen: 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) Retina display (P3 wide color) Reasons to buy + Most powerful Mac ever + Excellent design + Keeps cool Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Non user-upgradable

Unfortunately, what does hold Lenovo Yoga A940 back are its less powerful, slightly aging internals. If you want an all-in-one powerhouse that absolutely blows you away in terms of performance, then the iMac Pro is the best computer for you. This AIO designed specifically for professionals and creatives may not be super rich in features, but it’s got a lot to offer where it truly counts. That includes its vibrant 27-inch 5K display with a P3 wide color gamut, mind-blowing Radeon Pro Vega graphics, and plenty of memory for all your exacting workloads. Just be prepared to shell out a bunch of cash, as this doesn’t come cheap.

Read the full review: iMac Pro

(Image credit: Raspberry Pi)

Best single-board computer: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Small yet mighty Specifications CPU: Broadcom BCM2711, Quad core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) Graphics: OpenGL ES 3.0 RAM: 1GB, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + More powerful CPU for a smoother user experience + The 4GB RAM model is almost a desktop replacement Reasons to avoid - Even at idle the CPU gets rather too warm

Despite its tiny size – it’s so small, it doesn’t even have its own chassis, the Raspberry Pi boards have proven themselves to be utterly capable little machines, surprisingly capable of handling everyday productivity tasks like word processing and spreadsheets. And, with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, we see this powerful computer getting the fantastic update it rightly deserves. Finally, the Raspberry Pi line gives you a desktop computer and a platform to experiment and create.

Read the full review: Raspberry Pi 4 Model B