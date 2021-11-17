The best mouse of 2022: 10 top computer mice compared

The best mouse is crucial to your computing life.

Make life easier by upgrading to the best mouse of 2022. From working on reports and putting together emails to creating content, you will notice a marked improvement. Sure, a typical mouse can do an adequate job handling the basics, but a quality mouse is more reliable and accurate, not to mention that it will be more comfortable when using one.

Don’t discount how important a good mouse is. You’ll find it can make a huge difference in your day-to-day computing experience, particularly if you’re using it for long stretches of time. Your body will thank you too, as a quality one will be ergonomically designed to put less stress on your wrist and shoulders. On top of that, it will be more accurate and responsive, offering a more immersive experience, whether you’re playing on a gaming laptop or desktop computer , getting some video editing done, or just trying to get through your work.

So, make the most out of your setup by investing in the best mouse you can, whether it’s for your desktop, gaming , or your MacBook Pro . Here are our top picks in 2022, alongside our price comparison tool so you can find the best mouse deal .

1. Logitech MX Master 3 Best mouse for creatives Specifications DPI: 4,000 Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless Buttons: 7 Ergonomic: Right-handed Features: up to 70 days battery life, USB-C charging, Logitech Flow-enabled, app-specific customizations

The follow-up to the Logitech MX Master 2S takes the best things about the mouse and improves on them. If you do a lot of creative and productivity work on your computer, then this might just be the best wireless mouse for you. The Logitech MX Master 3 will help make your workflow more seamless, whether your work entails having several browser tabs and applications open or involves Photoshop and Lightroom for photo editing. It’s a tad pricey, but also totally worth it considering the overabundance of features – from the 7 buttons and dials to its 70-day battery life at full charge, connectivity to 3 devices, MagSpeed Smartshift Wheel and Darkfield Tracking. Plus, the Logitech MX Master 3 is also 5x more precise than your typical mouse.

2. Razer Pro Click Best premium mouse Specifications DPI: 16,000 Interface: Bluetooth Buttons: 8 Ergonomic: Right-handed Features: multi-host connectivity for up to 4 devices, 8 independently programmable buttons, 5G advanced optical sensor

Why go for the mediocre when you can have a productivity mouse that’s both stunning, feature-rich and extremely functional? If macros are your life – whether you use video editors a lot or heavily rely on graphics design – this is the mouse of your dreams, with 8 fully programmable buttons at your disposal. Razer also gives it a whopping 16,000 DPI for the smoothest and fastest experience, and slaps on the multi-host connectivity because it knows that you’re a multi-tasking machine who uses several devices at once. Of course, being the modern professional or creator that you are, you do things in style, and this mouse has that covered as well with its gorgeous and sleek white on gray design.

3. Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse Best mouse for Windows users Specifications DPI: unavailable Interface: Bluetooth Buttons: 4 Ergonomic: Ambidextrous Features: Microsoft's BlueTrack technology, up to 33 feet in range, Battery level reporting

Microsoft updated its Mobile Mouse and gave it a nice modern refresh – thus the name. It certainly looks like it, with a rounded rectangular look with a lower, thinner profile, a lighter weight, and an ambidextrous frame. But, that’s not all. It also features Microsoft’s BlueTrack technology so you can skip those pesky mouse pads, as well as Bluetooth connectivity with up to 33 feet in range. To match the aesthetic of your existing rig, it also comes in eight different shades. The best part? It’s only less than $50.

4. Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Best portable mouse Specifications DPI: 200 - 4,000 Interface: USB receiver, Bluetooth Buttons: 6 Ergonomic: Right-handed Features: up to 70 days battery life, USB-C charging, silicone side grips, MagSpeed Electromagnetic scrolling

Whether you're working at cafes or have a small desk, this follow up to Logitech’s MX Anywhere mouse is an excellent pointing-and-clicking companion, especially if you’re a digital creator who values seamlessness. This wireless mouse isn’t just designed to be super portable; it’s also created to make your workflow go a lot smoother with fantastic features like three-device connectivity so you can switch from your laptop to your tablet to your phone with click of a tiny button, app-specific profiles and button customizations, and up to a whopping 70-day use on a full charge. Some might feel that over $50 is pricey of a tiny mouse, and others would probably want to also invest in a proper mouse pad, but it’s worth the added cost. It even comes with three different shades so it can match your aesthetic.

5. Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse Best ergonomic mouse Specifications DPI: unavailable Interface: Bluetooth Buttons: 5 Ergonomic: Right-handed Features: up to 30 feet in range, multi-device connectivity, up to 15 months battery life

Ergonomic mice don’t have to come with a higher price tag. The Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse is proof of this. But it’s more than just a comfortable grip, natural hand position, and light weight that this Bluetooth mouse offers. It also comes with two programmable buttons, a battery life of up to 15 months, and multi-device connectivity – up to three devices can be connected at the same time.

6. Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball Best trackball mouse Specifications DPI: up to 2000 Interface: USB receiver, Bluetooth Buttons: 5 Ergonomic: Right-handed Features: up to 2 years of battery life, made with certified post consumer recycled plastic

Take the pressure off your wrist and let your thumb steer for a change. The Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball’s thumb control is smooth, responsive, and keeps your wrist and arms comfortable and at rest. Adding to its comfort is the ergonomic shape of its palm rest, which reduces hand and arm fatigue. Sadly, it’s not rechargeable, but the fact that it gives you about 24 months of battery life does help.

7. Apple Magic Mouse 2 As ever, Apple thinks different Specifications DPI: 1300 Interface: Bluetooth Buttons: 0 Ergonomic: Ambidextrous Features: Multi-touch

When Apple isn’t busy making very expensive phones and even more expensive PC powerhouses like the new Mac Pro 2019, it’s hard at work crafting one of the strangest yet most effective mice we’ve ever laid our hands on.

If you find yourself doing a double take when looking at the specs, as there are no buttons on the Magic Mouse 2. This mouse is completely controlled by gestures, giving it all the benefits of a trackpad, as well as a mouse.

8. Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse Best vertical mouse Specifications DPI: 1000 Interface: USB Buttons: 5 Ergonomic: Vertical Features: No

Don’t let its odd design and annoying tongue twister moniker fool you. The Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical mouse is only off putting until you get your hands on it. From the moment you start using this mouse, you’ll know it’s the best mouse for you. Sure, it’s built a little more cheaply than other ergonomic mice. But look at it this way: it’s an affordable way to prevent RSI.

9. Razer Viper 8K Best wired gaming mouse Specifications DPI: 20,000 Interface: 2.4GHz Dongle and Bluetooth Buttons: 8 Ergonomic: Ambidextrous Features: Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, HyperPolling Technology

Competitive fast-paced games require a gaming mouse that can keep up, and for that, you’d want to take a look at the Razer Viper 8K. This is among the fastest and most responsive gaming mice out there, thanks to its 8,000Hz polling rate and <0.125ms click latency. It’s also inherited the Razer Viper line’s impressive build as well as the ambidextrous design that some of its models come with. You'll need a speedy monitor to get the full benefit from the Viper 8K though, but if you need the most responsive mouse possible, this is the best one for you.

10. Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Best wireless gaming mouse Specifications DPI: up to 16,000 Interface: 2.4GHz Dongle and Bluetooth Buttons: 6 Ergonomic: Right-handed Features: up to 450 hours battery life, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth dual connectivity, Razer 5G Advanced optical sensor

Delivering top-notch wireless gaming performance with impressive accuracy and responsiveness, the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed is, without a doubt, the best wireless mouse we’ve tested in 2022 so far. But, unlike their wired counterparts, wireless gaming mice need to tick a few other things to be truly good – namely, battery life, an affordable price and reliable connectivity. In those, this Razer peripheral excels as well. This gaming mouse can run up to 450 hours on a single AA battery, for instance. And, while it may not be the cheapest option out there, it’s certainly more than reasonable for anyone who’s serious about gaming.

How we test mice

They might just be peripherals, but we take our mice testing seriously. After all, a computer can only be as good as it’s peripherals, and if you’re using a crappy mouse, your experience is never going to be as seamless.

So, we test every mouse that lands on our desk extensively, from its performance to its ergonomics to its features. First, we take a look at its design, not just how good it looks and how easy it is to use or setup, but how comfortable it feels in our hands – whether or not it’s too heavy, too light or just right, if it glides easily on most surfaces, and which grip styles it’s ideal for.

Then we test its performance, including speed, accuracy, and reliability, by using it in our day to day workloads and in gaming, especially if it’s a gaming mouse . We also check its buttons and scroll wheels to see how easy and comfortable they are to use. If you’ve been using a cheap mouse your whole life, you’ll certainly notice the difference between that and a great mouse. And, that’s what we look for here, regardless of whether it’s a productivity mouse or a gaming one, a wired mouse or a wireless one. If it’s wireless, however, we also test its connectivity, range and battery life.

Naturally, if a mouse has special features like customizable weight, programmable buttons, or RGB lighting, we check those as well to see just how good and useful they are. When all is said and done, we consider everything and compare it to the price to see if it’s a great value for our readers before we make our recommendation.