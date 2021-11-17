The best keyboards of 2022: top 10 keyboards compared

Trust us; using one of the best keyboards will change your life. Or at least your computing experience. A cheap one might see you through your day just fine, but the comfort, speed, and reliability that an excellent keyboard offers is simply incomparable, and you will notice the improvement.

Best keyboards 2022

1. Razer Huntsman v2 Analog The best gaming keyboard right now Specifications Interface: Wired Keyboard backlighting: Yes Switches: Analog mechanical TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics View at Tomtop WW Reasons to buy + Fully customizable key actuation + Delightfully tactile key clicks Reasons to avoid - Built-in twin-cable isn't the most flexible

Combining the latest optical technology and Razer’s analog mechanical key switches, the Razer Huntsman v2 Analog is good enough to get a five-star rating from us. That’s under-selling it. This gaming keyboard delivers the best typing and gaming experience of any keyboard we’ve tested in the last few months, with extremely satisfying tactile feedback and a wrist rest that’s designed to let you game for longer. As far as keyboards go, it is sitting on the expensive side of things, but it’s definitely worth it.

2. Cherry Stream Desktop Keyboard More to love Specifications Interface: USB wireless receiver Keyboard backlighting: No Switches: Cherry SX scissor TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Cherry World Reasons to buy + Incredibly straightforward and easy setup + Excellent keys that are a pleasure to type on Reasons to avoid - Boring design reminiscent of 90s-era office peripherals

Not all great things come in attractive packages. Although the Cherry Stream Desktop keyboard is not exactly the best-looking or the most compact, it’s arguably one of the best keyboards of 2022. Not only is this Cherry SX scissor switch keyboard robust and affordable, it also delivers a great performance and offers even greater comfort, making it a pleasure to use even though it’s not exactly what you’d call an eye candy. The setup is breathtakingly easy as well, something many casual users will appreciate.

3. Razer Pro Type Hits more than it misses Specifications Interface: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless Keyboard backlighting: Yes Switches: Orange Mechanical switch TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Mechanical keys are surprisingly quiet + Connects to four wireless devices without re-pairing Reasons to avoid - Wireless connectivity isn't always reliable

With the Razer Pro Type, you’re getting the trifecta: beauty, sheer performance and comfort. So, while it isn’t the cheapest option out there, you’ll be glad to pay it for everything it offers, as well as that nice extra of not having to deal with more cables on your desk. The fact that this wireless keyboard is incredibly quiet for having mechanical keys, connects up to four wireless devices without re-pairing and offers USB-C charging are just nice cherries on top of an already terrific pie.

This product is only available in the US and UK. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Razer Blackwidow Chroma V2 .

4. Filco Ninja Majestouch-2 No more faded lettering Specifications Interface: Wired Keyboard backlighting: No Switches: Cherry MX TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Front key prints have several benefits + Outstanding comfort for typists and coders Reasons to avoid - Non-backlit keys aren't for novices

The problem with non-backlit keyboards is that the key names are printed, so overtime, those fade away or even disappear altogether. Filco Ninja Majestouch-2 solves that common problem by simply moving the print from the top of each key to the side facing the user. This approach has another benefit – those prints are hidden from others looking at your keyboard from other angles, giving you that needed privacy when you’re typing things like your login information. Of course, this one’s also got Filco’s stamp of comfort, durability and reliability on it as well.

5. Logitech Craft Finally, a keyboard for creatives Specifications Interface: Wireless Keyboard backlighting: Yes Switches: Scissor switch mechanism TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Weighty, solid construction anchors the keyboard + Dial is unique and useful for seamless creative workflows Reasons to avoid - More expensive than what most people would pay for

We’ve seen all kinds of keyboards over the years here at TechRadar, from stylish tenkeyless keyboards to RGB-laden gaming behemoths, but something has always been missing – a focus on creatives. Thankfully, with the Logitech Craft, this is no longer the case. Not only is this a sturdy, tactile and attractive keyboard but it also features a unique dial on its top left corner, which will help creatives expedite their workflow. This dial’s utility will vary depending on the application, from simply controlling the volume on the desktop, to changing levels in various tools in Photoshop. If you spend a lot of time creating content on your PC, the Logitech Craft is one of the best keyboards you can buy today.

6. PFU Happy Hacking Professional 2 (HHKB2) A coder's dream and typist's treasure Specifications Interface: Wired Keyboard backlighting: No Switches: Topre electrostatic capacitive (45 grams) Reasons to buy + Portable form factor is excellent for small desks + Lightweight design makes it a great travel companion Reasons to avoid - Key layout demands a steep learning curve and is not for everybody

The PFU Happy Hacking Professional 2 has somewhat of a cult following in the keyboard scene, and it’s not hard to see why. This keyboard is aimed at coders, but it’s fantastic for all you writers out there, too. It forgoes traditional arrow keys, instead making use of function keys and key combinations to get that stuff done. It will take a minute to get used to, but once you get that out of the way the small size is a huge benefit, as you’ll be able to take it anywhere you go. Plus, that sweet ‘thock’ sound of the Topre switches is a wonder to behold.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Das Keyboard Prime 13

7. Apple Magic Keyboard Best for your Mac Specifications Interface: Wireless Keyboard backlighting: Yes Switches: Scissor Reasons to buy + Thin and compact for small or portable setups + Scissor switches are a pleasure to use Reasons to avoid - White color gets dirty easily

Apple’s Magic Keyboard is the most comfortable, reliable and good-looking keyboard we’ve ever had the pleasure of using, and it’s simply the best keyboard for Mac users. It’s actually incredible how sleek and thin this keyboard is, especially considering how comfortable it is to use, thanks to its great bounce and satisfying tactile feedback. It’s, of course, due in large part to that stable scissor mechanism, which Apple has adopted on its laptops as well. It’s so easy to use as well. Turn it on for the first time, and it’ll automatically pair with your Mac – it’s so decidedly Apple. Finally, there’s that battery, which lasts you a whole month before it needs charging, unlike other Bluetooth productivity keyboards that only last you a few days.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the HyperX Alloy Elite

8. Unicomp Classic 104 The ultimate keyboard for typing nostalgia Specifications Interface: Wired Keyboard backlighting: N Switches: Buckling spring Reasons to buy + Snappy buckling spring switch + Retro design reminiscent of peripherals from the 90s Reasons to avoid - Keys can quickly lead to finger fatigue

Remember those old IBM Model M keyboards? Well, that’s what the Unicomp Classic 104 seeks to emulate. Available in both USB and PS/2 versions, it uses a buckling spring switch that takes more effort to press than just about every other modern switch. You’re rewarded for this hard pressing with a tactile response that feels like the classic mechanical keyboards of old, along with a noise that will drive everyone around you mad.

9. Das Keyboard Prime 13 Mixing minimalistic style with premium quality Specifications Interface: Wired Keyboard backlighting: White Switch type: Cherry MX Red or Brown switches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cherry MX switches are excellent to type on + Solid, minimalistic design is perfect for office setups Reasons to avoid - Absence of a volume rocker is noticeable

Some keyboards just ooze class, and the Das Keyboard Prime 13 is one of them. Its features a solid aluminum top panel for added rigidity and a very minimalistic look. With Cherry's MX Red or Brown switches under the keycaps, you're given a choice between linear and non-linear offerings with a range of actuation points.

It's a great option for media enthusiasts thanks to side lit media control and the inclusion of white backlighting is another bonus. It's not the most affordable keyboard on our list, but if you're looking for something a little bit more premium, Das is the way to go.

10. Logitech K780 A great option for mobile device owners Specifications Interface: Wired Keyboard backlighting: No Switch type: Tactile scissor TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Pairs to up to three devices + Cradle holds smartphones and tablets Reasons to avoid - Not rechargeable, AA batteries required

With its latest keyboard, Logitech is targeting smartphone and tablet owners who prefer to use their device while sat at a desk. And, if you were a fan of the predecessor, the K380, the Logitech K780 should be right up your alley, especially with its added number pad. This keyboard still has the ability to pair with three devices using Bluetooth or wireless, so you can swap between all your gadgets on the fly. And, thanks to its comfortable rounded keycaps, it’s still a pleasure to type on. The keyboard’s base is the star of the show, however, as it can hold mobile devices up to 11.3mm thick in an upright position. This places them within arms’ reach to make anything from replying to WhatsApp messages or reading a digital magazine easier than ever.

How to determine the best keyboard for you

It goes without saying that if you demand the look and feel only mechanical switches can provide, rather than those that are slim and stealthy, we suggest perusing our best gaming keyboards round-up instead.

Gamers prioritize the actuation that clicky feeling mechanical keyboards bring, whereas traditional home and office users are more about practicality. That said, the sheer magnitude of sound produced by a lot of mechanical keyboards is offputting to some. For those folks, we have some membrane keyboards to recommend as well.