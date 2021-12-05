The best motherboard in the UAE for 2021: the top Intel and AMD motherboards we've seen

Buying one of the best motherboards might just be one of the best PC investments you can make. If you’re building a PC or upgrading your ageing one, choosing a reliable, high-quality board is a necessity. After all, an excellent motherboard is the best way you can make sure that your PC and all its components are running at their best at all times.

A motherboard is the backbone of your PC, which means that your choice of one will either make or break your PC. So, you’ll be wise to invest in the best motherboard, especially if you’re getting a brand new graphics card or processor . It will ensure that your new fancy component is not just working optimally but also overclocking better.

Save your PC components from failing and yourself from the headache of rebuilding your PC from scratch. We rounded up the best motherboards on the market for you. Whether you’re setting out to build a PC to rival the best PCs or simply upgrading your existing one, we’ll find you a quality board.

Coming to terms

If you’re unfamiliar with the best motherboards out there, use this list as a primer for your next build. Motherboards are available in a broad range of different form factors, the most common of which are ATX and Micro ATX. However, there are plenty of less common form factors including mini ITX and E-ATX. Don’t worry though, most of the best PC cases will support more than one form factor.

Moreover, in our rundown of the best motherboards, we detailed the socket type that each mobo adheres to. The socket, for those not in the know, is the part on the motherboard that the CPU locks into. Typically, newer Intel processors use either LGA 1151 or 2066 while the latest AMD Ryzen architecture is designed for the AM4 chipset.

1. MSI MEG Z490 Godlike Best high-end Intel motherboard Specifications Form Factor: E-ATX Socket: LGA1200 Chipset: Intel Z490 Memory support: 4 x DIMM sockets (up to 128GB) Multi-GPU support: 2-Way NVIDIA SLI Technology, 3-Way AMD CrossFire Technology Features: M.2 Xpander-Z Gen4 S, 10G Super LAN + 2.5G LAN, Frozn Heatsink, Double Side M.2 Shield Frozn Reasons to buy + Superb build quality + Onboard thunderbolt video output + Easy overclocking in BIOS Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Uses two 8-pin cpu power connectors

High-end motherboards may cost a fortune, but if you’ve got something like the MSI MEG Z490 Godlike under the hood, you’re pretty much guaranteed top-notch performance, especially if you’ve got Intel components. As long as you’re willing to pay the price. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that this is the best z490 board out there right now, with an excellent thermal solution, staggering overclocking performance, easy installation and diagnostic solutions for do-it-yourself-ers, and a solid build.

2. GIGABYTE Z490 Gaming X Best budget Intel motherboard Specifications Form Factor: ATX Socket: LGA1200 Chipset: Intel Z490 Memory support: 4 x DIMM sockets (up to 128GB) Multi-GPU support: AMD Quad-GPU CrossFire and 2-Way AMD CrossFire Features: Support for APP Center, Q-Flash and Q-Flash Plus support, Xpress Install support Reasons to buy + Pre-installed I/O shield + Additional optional 4-pin connector Reasons to avoid - No USB Type-C connectivity

The GIGABYTE Z490 Gaming X may not have any flashy new features to bring to the table, but if you’re an Intel fan who needs a new motherboard in the budget sphere, it’s certainly a great choice. This entry-level motherboard for gamers has a decent feature set for its price tag, including three PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots, six SATA ports and four memory slots with support for DDR4-4600 and up to 128GB, to start. Most importantly, it performs like the best of them without burning a hole in your pocket.

3. Asus ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming Best Intel mini-ITX motherboard Specifications Form Factor: Mini-ITX Socket: LGA-1151 (8th and 9th-gen only) Chipset: Intel Z390 Memory support: 2 x DIMM sockets (up to 64GB) Multi-GPU support: N/A Features: 2 x PCIe M.2 (Key M), Double capacity memory, USB 3.1 Gen 2 front connector, Asus Aura Sync Reasons to buy + All the RGB + Tons of memory capacity Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you need the smallest possible motherboard available without compromising on key features of your CPU, you should look into the Asus ROG Strix Z390-I Gaming. With this motherboard, you don’t need to compromise on features or power. You don’t even need to settle for a measly 32GB of RAM. Thanks to Asus’ double capacity memory compatibility – you can have up to 64GB of memory in the most miniscule motherboard you’ve ever seen. Unfortunately, like most Z390 boards, its price tag is not for the faint of heart, so prepare yourself to shell out some serious dough if you want the smallest of the best motherboards.

4. ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X Best AMD motherboard Specifications Form Factor: ATX Socket: AMD AM4 Chipset: AMD Premium X570 Memory Support: 4 x DIMM sockets (up to 128GB) Multi-GPU support: NVIDIA NVLink, Quad SLI, AMD 3-Way CrossFireX Features: ASRock Polychrome SYNC, ASRock Super Alloy, ASRock Phantom Gaming 2.5G LAN Reasons to buy + Easy to install + Beautiful design + Excellent cooling Reasons to avoid - Upgrading storage might be physically tricky

If you’re considering an AMD setup for that PC you’re building, then you cannot go wrong with the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming X. This is the best motherboard for AMD fans right now, with a top-notch feature set, great design and a highly-effective cooling solution. It’s certainly a favorite among overclockers out there, and with Wi-Fi 6 support to boot. If you have a penchant for tweak and upgrade your internals, there might be some limitations as to what you can do physically. But, other than that, it’s hard to find fault in this board.

5. Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master Best high performance AMD motherboard Specifications Form Factor: ATX Socket: AMD Socket AM4 Chipset: AMD X570 Memory support: 4 x DIMM sockets (up to 128GB) Multi-GPU support: NVIDIA Quad-GPU SLI and 2-Way NVIDIA SLI technologies, AMD Quad-GPU CrossFire and 2-Way AMD CrossFire Features: Support for APP Center, Q-Flash and Q-Flash Plus support, Xpress Install support Reasons to buy + Excellent price for performance + Pre-installed I/O Shield + Well thought out design Reasons to avoid - Awkward USB3 header placement

The Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master is not only an aesthetically pleasing motherboard, with splashes of silver on a black board meant to complement its RGB lighting. It is also capable of being the centerpiece of a very powerful computer. It can handle up to 128GB of DDR4400 RAM, the latest 3rd gen AMD processors and multiple GPUs for anyone wanting to future proof their gaming needs. The X570 Master is also very astutely designed, with shielding on its I/O ports, WiFi 6 and a number of other placement choices that make this a quality board. Best of all, its price is significantly less than the high end Intel motherboards.

6. Asus TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS Best AMD Micro ATX motherboard Specifications Form Factor: Micro ITX Socket: AMD AM4 Chipset: AMD B550 Memory Support: 4 x DIMM sockets (up to 128GB) Multi-GPU support: AMD 2-Way CrossFireX Technology Features: ASUS TUF Protection, ASUS Thermal solution with aluminum M.2 heatsink, ASUS EZ DIY, AURA Sync Reasons to buy + PCIe 4.0 support + AI noise-cancelling technology works great Reasons to avoid - No heatsink in upper NVMe slot - Still pricey for what it offers

An upgrade from its predecessor, the B450, the Asus TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS boasts not only a much better power solution and a great cooling solution, but also game-ready features and military-grade components. Among those features are the AI Noise-Canceling Microphone software, which supports 3.5 mm, USB or Bluetooth headsets, and full RGB lighting control. All, of course, while still touting that TUF Gaming Alliance promise for easy compatibility and building, as well as aesthetics that complement its trusted partners.

7. MSI Creator TRX40 Best AMD Ryzen Threadripper motherboard Specifications Form Factor: E-ATX Socket: sTRX4 Chipset: AMD TRX40 Memory Support: 8 x DIMM sockets (up to 256G) Multi-GPU support: 3-Way NVIDIA SLI and 3-Way AMDA CrossFire Features: 10G LAN + Intel Gigabit LAN, 7 x Lightning Gen4 M.2 with M.2 XPANDER-AERO GEN4, Full fan control, Frozr Heatsink Design, Mystic Light Reasons to buy + Good overclocking + Efficient cooling + Has 10GbE, 1GbE and 2.4Gbps Wi-Fi Reasons to avoid - Double-slot cooling limits M.2 adapter card - Expensive

When you’ve got an AMD Threadripper under the hood of your PC, you absolutely need a beast of a motherboard like the MSI Creator TRX40. This is designed and built specifically for creators with the most demanding computing needs, this motherboard also boasts quite a feature set. Among those features are the latest PCIe gen4 slots and M.2 connectors, USB3.2 Gen2x2, Wi-Fi 6 and 10G LAN, as well as MSI’s Frozr Heatsink design and Mystic Light RGB lighting. It’s a little pricey, especially next to the competition, but then again, nothing in the creative sphere isn’t these days. If you want the best motherboard for your professional creative endeavors, it doesn’t get better than this.