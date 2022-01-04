The best graphics cards in the UAE 2022: all the top GPUs for gaming

Dig into our list and let us guide you to the best graphics cards for your needs.

Upgrade from your old gaming laptop and get one of the best graphics cards available to take on the most demanding games of today. You’ll be able to handle any game, as well as video editing, at high resolutions with one of these powering your computer. And, thanks to AMD’s Big Navi and Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series, getting a new generation GPU has never been more affordable.

There are some truly impressive cards out there, such as AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT, Nvidia Geforce's RTX 3090, or the RTX 3080, for those willing to splurge. And, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti out, there are even more choices in the high-end range. But, even if you’re on a budget, you have some excellent options at your disposal. For example, the Radeon RX 6800, RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 all offer great value as well as solid performance.

Regardless of which direction you go, you need one of the best graphics cards for an immersive and seamless experience. Whether you’re booting up a large project in Adobe Premiere or planning on spending hours in one of the best PC games, you’ll find a GPU here that will get the job done. So, take a look at the list to find which GPU is the most ideal fit for you.

Protect your graphics cards. Upgrade to one of the best PC cases.

Best graphics cards at a glance

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio

(Image credit: Nvidia)

1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Best graphics card Specifications Stream Processors: 4,864 Core Clock: 1.41 GHz (1.67 GHz boost) Memory: 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Clock: 14Gbps Outputs: HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a Power Connectors: 1x PCIe 8-pin (adapter to 1x 12-pin included) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent 1080p performance + Ray tracing performance is solid Reasons to avoid - Only entry-level 4K performance

Is AMD no longer the king of great value GPUs? The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti certainly threatens that claim with its price to performance ratio. The newest arrival in the RTX 3000 line, this graphics card punches way above its weight class, delivering a performance that could rival that of the RTX 2080 Super while keeping its price tag incredibly affordable for most people. And, that’s with impressive ray tracing included. 1080p gaming has never been this good and this affordable.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

(Image credit: Nvidia)

2. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 The best graphics card, hands-down Specifications Stream Processors: 8,704 Core Clock: 1.44 GHz (1,71 GHz boost) Memory: 10 GB GDDR6X Memory Clock: 19Gbps Power Connectors: 2x PCIe 8-pin Outputs: HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent 4K gaming performance + Low temperatures Reasons to avoid - Still kind of expensive

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 4K gaming just became a lot more accessible. Before, you had to shell out more than $1,000/£1,000 to get playable framerates with the RTX 2080 Ti. However, with the next generation of Nvidia graphics cards, the price of 4K gaming has been cut nearly in half, thanks to the RTX 3080. It boasts one of the largest generational leaps in GPU history, delivering a 50-80% performance boost over the RTX 2080 and a 20-30% boost over the RTX 2080 Ti, all while keeping the same price point as the RTX 2080. This is both an absolute powerhouse of a graphics card and a great value, if you have a bit of extra cash lying around.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

(Image credit: Future)

3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Nvidia’s new Ampere leader Specifications Stream Processors: 10,240 Core Clock: 1.37 GHz (1.67 GHz boost) Memory: 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Clock: 14Gbps Outputs: HDMI, 3x DisplayPort Power Connectors: 2x PCIe 8-pin TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Beautiful graphics card + Same size as RTX 3080 Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Power-hungry

There’s a new Nvidia champion in town, and it takes power and performance to an even more accessible price point. Delivering RTX 3090-level performance, an impressive feat in its own right, the long-awaited RTX 3080 Ti comes with an even better price tag, making all that sheer power more accessible than ever. It continues what the RTX 3080 has started – to take 4K gaming into the mainstream arena – with its breathtaking 4K at 60fps performance while slashing a few hundred dollars off the steep 3090 price. This is the best graphics card on the market right now, especially if you care about ray tracing.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

(Image credit: Nvidia)

4. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Best graphics card for creatives Specifications Stream Processors: 10,496 Core Clock: 1.40 GHz (1,70 GHz boost) Memory: 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Clock: 19.5Gbps Power Connectors: 2x PCIe 8-pin Outputs: HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + GPU performance to beat + Up to 8k performance Reasons to avoid - Extremely expensive - Very large

You can’t beat the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 when it comes to performance. With a whopping 24GB of RAM, no game or, more importantly, heavy graphics project will suffer performance issues. In fact, you can even get some 8K performance at 60 fps out of the 3090. It is an incredibly expensive unit, and quite large too, so it will probably be too much GPU for most users. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is, in essence, a replacement for the Titan so it’s meant more for the creative user tackling intensive 3D and video rendering than for the avid gamer. Even so, it comes with a massive reduction in price compared to the Titan, even if it’s still out of most people’s budget.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

We just tested the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super

(Image credit: AMD)

5. AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Nvidia better watch out Specifications Stream processors: 3,584 Core clock: 1,506 Memory: 11GB GDDR5X Memory clock: 10Gbps Power connectors: 2 x 8-pin Outputs: 1.4 with DSC DisplayPort, HDMI with 4K60 Support Reasons to buy + Generation-defining performance + Affordable Reasons to avoid - No ray tracing - Only 6GB of VRAM

If you’re looking for the best graphics card out there for 1080p gaming, you might want to look into what the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT has to offer. This AMD card beats the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with its more affordable price tag, delivering high frame rates and plenty of software features while requiring less power. Sure, it doesn’t have the competition’s ray tracing and deep learning supersampling (DLSS), but for raw performance and value, AMD’s contender comes out the winner.

Read the full review: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

(Image credit: Nvidia)

6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 One of the best graphics cards of all time Specifications Stream Processors: 5,888 Core Clock: 1.50 GHz (1.73 GHz boost) Memory: 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Clock: 14Gbps Power Connectors: 1x PCIe 8-pin (adapter to 1x 12-pin included) Outputs: HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Amazing performance + Best value graphics card today + Awesome ray tracing performance Reasons to avoid - Same inflated prices as Turing - Required 12-pin power connector

The best graphics card on the market for most people, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 delivers excellent performance – on par with the RTX 2080 Ti even – without costing an arm and a leg. Before this card, 4K gaming was out of a lot of people’s budget. The RTX 3070, therefore, brings it to the mainstream for the first time, and that’s without you having to compromise on settings for most games. And did we mention the fact that this GPU is incredibly cheap? A cheap price tag plus 4K gaming on quality settings equals great value, and that’s why the RTX 3070 tops our list.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

(Image credit: AMD)

7. AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Another high-end swing from AMD Specifications Stream Processors: 2,560 Core Clock: 2.32 GHz (2.58 GHz boost) Memory: 12GB GDDR6 Memory Clock: 16 Gbps Power Connectors: 8 pin + 6 pin Outputs: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent 1440p performance + Ray tracing + Lightweight card with no sag Reasons to avoid - Ray tracing performance is weak - No FidelityFX Super Resolution

Those comfortable messing with your BIOS and looking for a 1440p graphics card that’s slightly more accessible, price-wise, will appreciate AMD’s latest high-end offering. This Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti rival delivers a solid 1440p performance with ray tracing to boot. It comes at the right time as well, with 1440p gaming monitors’ growing popularity. Its price is a bit closer to the more powerful RTX 3070, but if you’re an AMD fan, it’s still an excellent contender.

Read the full review: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

(Image credit: AMD)

8. AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD's return to the high-end graphics card market Specifications Stream Processors: 3,840 Core Clock: 1.82 GHz (2.10 GHz boost) Memory: 16GB GDDR6 Memory Clock: 16Gbps Power Connectors: 2 x 8 pin Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Finally, AMD ray tracing Reasons to avoid - Divisive design

If you think AMD is still stuck in the budget and mid-range markets, think again. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 marks AMD's return to the high-end graphics card market, and it’s a premium ace without the incredibly premium price. This GPU delivers a solid 4K gaming performance and impressive ray tracing at 1440p, while being a better value than its direct rival, the RTX 3070, thanks to its VRAM. Plus, AMD's Smart Access Memory technology will make it even faster.

Read the full review: AMD Radeon RX 6800

(Image credit: MSI)

9. MSI RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio For when you need the very best Specifications Stream processors: 2,176 Core clock: 1,650 Memory: 24GB GDDR6X Memory clock: 19.5Gbps Power connectors: 3 x 8-pin Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4a x3, HDMI 2.1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly powerful + Stylish RGB Reasons to avoid - So expensive

If you're after the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, you're going to want one with a cooler that's more than powerful enough to handle the full brunt of the power on offer. The MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio has the cooling power not only to handle this GPU at its stock settings, but has enough oomph to overclock it to make it even more powerful. For a GPU that already laughs in the face of all PC games at 4K, this extra power is just icing on the cake.

Read the full review: MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio

Michelle Rae Uy has also contributed to this article.