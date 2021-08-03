Trending

The best PC gaming headsets in the UAE for 2021

By , , published

Our list of the 15 best PC gaming headsets we've tested

PRICE
VERDICT
REASONS TO BUY
REASONS TO AVOID
VERDICT
REASONS TO BUY
REASONS TO AVOID

Included in this guide:

1
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Razer

BlackShark V2 Pro
2
Corsair HS60 Haptic

Corsair

HS60 Haptic
3
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

Corsair

Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT
4
Logitech G Pro X Wireless

Logitech

G Pro X Wireless
5
SteelSeries Arctis Pro

SteelSeries

Arctis Pro
6
Astro A50

Astro

A50 Wireless (2019)
7
SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless

SteelSeries

Arctis 9 Wireless
8
Beyerdynamic Custom Game

Beyerdynamic

Custom Game
9
Corsair HS50

Corsair

HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset
10
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

SteelSeries

Arctis Pro Wireless
11
Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

Creative

Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition
12
Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

Turtle-Beach

Elite Atlas Aero
13
Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R

Beyerdynamic

Tygr 300 R
14
Razer Nari Ultimate

Razer

Nari Ultimate
15
Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700

Asus

ROG Strix Fusion 700
best PC gaming headsets
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Feel like you’re in the middle of the action with the best gaming headsets, thanks to their compelling surround sound, clear audio and a top-notch mic, plus all that functionality often comes in stylish packages of varying designs and colors. 

Consider rounding out your setup with one of these headsets, whether you bought yourself an amazing gaming laptop or a gaming phone, to take on your frenemies in your favorite PC games.

It doesn’t matter if you’re tackling one of the best PC games, one of the best free games, or a new Indie title, you need one of the best gaming headsets to handle your sound for you. 

While the best computer speakers have their place, only a headset can let you play at night on your desktop or laptop without distracting or disturbing the people around you. On top of that, they offer some gaming-centric features only available in a good headset such as a great built-in mic, RGB lighting, and virtual surround sound.

There are simply a ton of gaming headsets out there, so we went ahead and gathered the best ones right here, so you can spend less time shopping around and more time doing some gaming.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

(Image credit: Razer)

1. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Premium wireless gaming headset

Specifications
Interface: 2.4GHz USB wireless, 3.5mm audio jack
Features: THX Spatial Audio, noise cancellation, TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, removable HyperClear Supercardioid mic
Reasons to buy
+Great sound quality+Razer’s THX Spatial audio app for fine audio customization+Battery quality
Reasons to avoid
-Isn’t fully compatible with consoles-Could use a better battery level indicator

Focusing primarily on three attributes: positional audio, communication clarity and noise cancellation, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is a premium wireless gaming headset in every sense of the word. It has a great feature set, serious battery life, excellent build quality and impressive sound quality, all of which work together to deliver an amazing audio experience whether you’re gaming or movie watching. Next to those, the fact that it’s incredibly comfortable seems like icing on the cake.

Read the full review: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Corsair HS60 Haptic

(Image credit: Corsair)

2. Corsair HS60 Haptic

One of our favorite headsets ever, hands-down

Specifications
Interface: Wired (USB)
Features: haptic bass powered by Taction Technology, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, noise-cancelling unidirectional mic
Reasons to buy
+Excellent sound+Haptic feedback is like wrapping your head with a subwoofer+Excellent noise-cancelling microphone
Reasons to avoid
-In theory, you can lose the detachable mic-Some might prefer a wireless headset

Easily one of the best headsets we've ever used, the Corsair HS60 Haptic boasts haptic feedback so that you can feel every single bass note, putting you right in the middle of all the action. It actually feels like you’ve just strapped a subwoofer comfortably to your head, and that’s without compromising the sound quality. With no Bluetooth or wireless radio connection to worry about, this isn’t a surprise. For those who enjoy multiplayer campaigns with friends, that mic not only provides incredibly clear voice input, but also comes with a few onboard controls for mic muting, volume and haptic intensity. Best of all, while this isn’t the cheapest headsets out there, it’s also not expensive, making it a great value for your money.

Read the full review: Corsair HS60 Haptic

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

(Image credit: Corsair)

3. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

Near-perfect gaming headset

Specifications
Interface: Wireless 2.5GHz and Bluetooth
Features: Dolby Atmos, simultaneous connectivity
Reasons to buy
+Phenomenal audio and mic quality for gaming+Incredible headphones for general music listening+Beautiful and sturdy build
Reasons to avoid
-Short battery life-Short USB-2.5GHz range

The feature-rich Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT comes with a host of terrific extras, from its simultaneous 2.5GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity to its Dolby Atmos support and minimalist RGB lighting. There’s a lot of substance here as well, particularly when it comes to audio. It blends phenomenal audio quality with excellent mic performance, making it just as ideal for gaming as it is for music listening. It isn’t perfect – its short battery life and short wireless range might turn some off – but it’s near-perfect as it is now.

Read the full review: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT 

Logitech G Pro X Wireless

(Image credit: Logitech)

4. Logitech G Pro X Wireless

Wireless freedom

Specifications
Interface: Wireless
Features: up to 20h battery life, Detachable mic with foam windscreen, 1.8m USB A to USB C charging cable
Reasons to buy
+Excellent sound quality+Superb build quality+Comfortable
Reasons to avoid
-Kind of expensive-Weak mic

Wireless headphones are no longer plagued with latency, with such releases as the Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed setting a higher standard for wireless audio. One of the best gaming headsets out there, this pair of cans gives you wireless freedom alongside low latency, robust build quality and, most importantly, excellent sound. It also boasts up to 20 hours of battery life, and a wireless range of up to 13m. Its microphone could be better, and it could also be cheaper. However, if you have the cash (and you don’t use the mic that much anyway), this one’s a shoo-in.

Read the full review: Logitech G Pro X Wireless

SteelSeries Arctis Pro

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

5. SteelSeries Arctis Pro

PC gaming’s best kept secret

Specifications
Interface:: Wired (USB)
Features:: 40mm drivers, Retractable boom microphone, DTS Headphone:X v2.0, RGB lighting, included DAC
Reasons to buy
+Included DAC+Audiophile worthy sound
Reasons to avoid
-Surround sound not great

SteelSeries is known for offering impeccable audio, but the SteelSeries Arctis Pro takes things to the next level. This headset doesn’t just offer up immersive surround sound for all the explosive action of your favorite games, but thanks to its included DAC (digital to audio converter), the Arctis Pro also serves you well when listening to your favorite music. One of the best PC gaming headsets to date, this one’s a little on the pricey side, but when you consider just how comfortable and exceptional sounding this headset is, well, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis Pro 

Astro A50

(Image credit: Astro)

6. Astro A50 Wireless (2019)

Like the Cadillac of PC gaming headsets

Specifications
Interface: Wireless (5.8GHz)
Features:: Dolby Audio, Works with PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PC and mobile; Astro Audio; 5.8GHz wireless tech with MixAmp; USB charging with base station
Reasons to buy
+Dolby Audio sounds amazing+Supremely comfortable
Reasons to avoid
-Edgy aesthetics

The Astro A50 Wireless isn’t just an appealing choice for the best gaming headset because of its edgy aesthetic – that is, if you’re into that sort of look. This is a multi-use headset boasting excellent and immersive – if not audiophile-level – sound quality as well as fantastic wireless connectivity so latency is no issue. As far as its feature-set, it has effortless-to-swap ear cups and a charging station, because things should be easy where they can. Sadly, it is more for the luxurious-loving crowd with that premium price. 

Read the full review: Astro A50 Wireless (2019)

SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

7. SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless

Excellent sound for both your PC and PS5

Specifications
Interface: 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth
Features: Discord-certified microphone, 20+ hour battery life, On-ear ChatMix control, DTS Headphone:X v2.0
Reasons to buy
+Excellent sound quality+Lag-free
Reasons to avoid
-Expensive

When it comes to sound, the Arctis line of headsets from SteelSeries will never fail you. It delivers a sound quality that will please both gamers and music snobs alike. And, this being wireless, it eliminates those pesky cables without sacrificing performance. In fact, whether you’re connected via Bluetooth or via the 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, you’ll have a lag-fee experience, making this an excellent proposition for gaming. At this point, that 20+ hours battery life and Discord-certified mic are just icing on the cake.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless

Beyerdynamic Custom Game

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

8. Beyerdynamic Custom Game

Gaming never sounded so good

Specifications
Interface:: Wired (3.5mm)
Features: Sound slider; Soft ear pads; Changeable design covers; Detachable cable
Reasons to buy
+Extremely comfortable+Impressive audio quality
Reasons to avoid
-Kind of expensive

While it’s more expensive than we’d like, the Beyerdynamic CUSTOM Game is one of the best PC gaming headsets we’ve used in some time. It doesn’t feature flashy surround sound or wireless functionality, unfortunately. However, this headset does excel in two of the most important categories: sound and comfort. Seriously, once you put it on and experience your games in headphones this amazing, there’s no looking back.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Custom Game

Corsair HS50

(Image credit: Corsair)

9. Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

The budget king

Specifications
Interface: Wired (analog)
Features: 50mm drivers; Easy on-ear volume and mute controls; Multi-platform compatibility
Reasons to buy
+Strong stereo sound+Excellent value
Reasons to avoid
-Mic easily misplaced

Usually when you're purchasing anything, including gaming peripherals, you get what you pay for. You don't go into Walmart, pick up a $50/£50 gaming headset and expect to be blown away, at least not usually. Well, Corsair takes this rule and turns it on its head. The Corsair HS50 is, for the budget gamer, the best PC gaming headset you can get today. Retailing at $50 in the US, the HS50 has sound and mic quality that rivals headsets that are double the price. Everything, down to the build materials, radiates quality. If you don't mind forgoing some extra bells and whistles – like 7.1 surround and Bluetooth connectivity, for example – then you need to take a look at the Corsair HS50.

Read the full review: Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset 

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

10. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

A wireless headset with wired sound

Specifications
Interface: Wireless (Bluetooth)
Features: Dual-battery charging system, Bluetooth connectivity, 40mm drivers
Reasons to buy
+Lossless audio+Convenient dual-battery system
Reasons to avoid
-Expensive

Compromises are a part of everyday life, but nobody actually enjoys making them. Luckily, you won’t have to with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. With it, you can get high quality lossless audio playback with a wireless headset. And, when you add the unique and ultra-convenient dual-battery charging system that lets you wear this headset in perpetuity to the mix, you have a formula for one of the best PC gaming headsets we've ever had the chance to use. If you have the money, and you absolutely need the best wireless headphones money can buy, this is your best bet.

Read the full reviewSteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless 

Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

(Image credit: Creative)

11. Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

Improving a perfect formula

Specifications
Interface: Wired (USB and Analog)
Features: 50mm drivers; Reinforced steel and aluminum build; Detachable and flexible mic
Reasons to buy
+Very comfortable+Clear, accurate sound
Reasons to avoid
-Mids and highs unbalanced

Creative has made a name for itself over the years for crafting sublime audio products – and the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition further cements that legacy. Instead of just sitting back and iterating on the same winning formula of its previous products, Creative gives the Sound BlasterX H7 a full overhaul, resulting in a PC gaming headset that looks just as great as it sounds. If you’re looking for a comfortable, solid and meaty-sounding headset, the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition is one of the best PC gaming headsets you can get.

Read the full review: Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition 

Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

12. Turtle-Beach Elite Atlas Aero

How elite is the Elite Atlas Aero?

Specifications
Interface: Wireless
Features: Metal headband; Powerful desktop software; Enables Waves NX 3D Audio; ProSpecs Glasses Relief system
Reasons to buy
+ProSpecs Glasses Relief system+Plenty of features
Reasons to avoid
-Questionable aesthetic

Yes, there might be a few things that hold the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero back from true greatness – namely, its tight fit and not-so-appealing aesthetic. However, when it comes to what really matters, this headset delivers. With great sound quality to start, coupled with its ProSpecs Glasses Relief system to make it more comfortable for wearers with glasses, plethora of features and incredibly powerful software, this is one of the best gaming headsets we’ve ever put over our ears. And, for it, you’ll be happy to pay what would have felt like an exuberant price. 

Read our full review: Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

13. Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R

No gimmicks, just excellent sound

Specifications
Interface: Wired (3.5mm with 6.35 adapter)
Features: Open-back design, extended frequency response
Reasons to buy
+Amazing sound quality +Comfortable
Reasons to avoid
-No built-in mic

The Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R is something of an anomaly when it comes to gaming headsets. There’s no USB for digital audio or attached mic to communicate with your pals in Esports. It’s an open-back headset, a design choice that is unheard of in the gaming audio sphere. But that’s what makes the Tygr 300 R special. That open-back design, coupled with an extended frequency response, gives you a wider soundstage and an incredibly atmospheric and pleasurable listening experience when tackling single player gaming experiences like Metro Exodus. It might not have virtual surround sound but its sound quality is on par with the best of them – it even sounds good listening to music, something most gaming headsets don’t manage to do well.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R 

Razer Nari Ultimate

(Image credit: Razer)

14. Razer Nari Ultimate

Feel the game

Specifications
Interface: Wireless
Features: 8-hour battery life; HyperSense haptic feedback; Compatible with many devices; 50mm drivers
Reasons to buy
+Great sound+Tons of connectivity
Reasons to avoid
-Haptic vibrations are divisive

Anyone can simply just listen to their games, but with the Razer Nari Ultimate, you can feel them as well. This gaming headset has haptic motors in the ear cups that make your ears vibrate. That’s more than enough to make this at least a curious headset, but when paired with the long battery life, amazing sound quality and comfortable build, it’s clearly one of the best gaming headsets out there. Do yourself a favor and turn off the haptic feedback, even when you’re listening to music.

Read the full review: Razer Nari Ultimate

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700

(Image credit: Asus)

15. Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700

Shiny

Specifications
Interface: Wireless (Bluetooth)
Features: 7.1-channel surround sound; 50mm Neodymium drivers; Bluetooth; Built-in DAC
Reasons to buy
+Great sound quality+Aesthetic
Reasons to avoid
-Expensive

With its Republic of Gamers brand, Asus has built a reputation for being the name behind some of the best gaming peripherals to constantly meet consumer standards. The Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 joins their ranks. Packed with 50mm Neodymium drivers and Bluetooth compatibility, this gaming headset provides fantastic sound quality without being tethered with a wire. It’s even compatible with other gaming platforms, so you won’t have to switch between different headsets. It’s a little pricey, but considering how good this headset sounds and how flexible it is, we’d say it’s worth it.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700

Bill Thomas
Bill Thomas

Bill Thomas (Twitter) is TechRadar's computing editor. They are fat, queer and extremely online. Computers are the devil, but they just happen to be a satanist. If you need to know anything about computing components, PC gaming or the best laptop on the market, don't be afraid to drop them a line on Twitter or through email.
See more Computing news