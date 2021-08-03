The best PC gaming headsets in the UAE for 2021

Feel like you’re in the middle of the action with the best gaming headsets, thanks to their compelling surround sound, clear audio and a top-notch mic, plus all that functionality often comes in stylish packages of varying designs and colors.

1. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Premium wireless gaming headset Specifications Interface: 2.4GHz USB wireless, 3.5mm audio jack Features: THX Spatial Audio, noise cancellation, TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, removable HyperClear Supercardioid mic Reasons to buy + Great sound quality + Razer's THX Spatial audio app for fine audio customization + Battery quality Reasons to avoid - Isn't fully compatible with consoles - Could use a better battery level indicator

Focusing primarily on three attributes: positional audio, communication clarity and noise cancellation, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is a premium wireless gaming headset in every sense of the word. It has a great feature set, serious battery life, excellent build quality and impressive sound quality, all of which work together to deliver an amazing audio experience whether you’re gaming or movie watching. Next to those, the fact that it’s incredibly comfortable seems like icing on the cake.

Read the full review: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

2. Corsair HS60 Haptic One of our favorite headsets ever, hands-down Specifications Interface: Wired (USB) Features: haptic bass powered by Taction Technology, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, noise-cancelling unidirectional mic Reasons to buy + Excellent sound + Haptic feedback is like wrapping your head with a subwoofer + Excellent noise-cancelling microphone Reasons to avoid - In theory, you can lose the detachable mic - Some might prefer a wireless headset

Easily one of the best headsets we've ever used, the Corsair HS60 Haptic boasts haptic feedback so that you can feel every single bass note, putting you right in the middle of all the action. It actually feels like you’ve just strapped a subwoofer comfortably to your head, and that’s without compromising the sound quality. With no Bluetooth or wireless radio connection to worry about, this isn’t a surprise. For those who enjoy multiplayer campaigns with friends, that mic not only provides incredibly clear voice input, but also comes with a few onboard controls for mic muting, volume and haptic intensity. Best of all, while this isn’t the cheapest headsets out there, it’s also not expensive, making it a great value for your money.

Read the full review: Corsair HS60 Haptic

3. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Near-perfect gaming headset Specifications Interface: Wireless 2.5GHz and Bluetooth Features: Dolby Atmos, simultaneous connectivity Reasons to buy + Phenomenal audio and mic quality for gaming + Incredible headphones for general music listening + Beautiful and sturdy build Reasons to avoid - Short battery life - Short USB-2.5GHz range

The feature-rich Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT comes with a host of terrific extras, from its simultaneous 2.5GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity to its Dolby Atmos support and minimalist RGB lighting. There’s a lot of substance here as well, particularly when it comes to audio. It blends phenomenal audio quality with excellent mic performance, making it just as ideal for gaming as it is for music listening. It isn’t perfect – its short battery life and short wireless range might turn some off – but it’s near-perfect as it is now.

Read the full review: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

4. Logitech G Pro X Wireless Wireless freedom Specifications Interface: Wireless Features: up to 20h battery life, Detachable mic with foam windscreen, 1.8m USB A to USB C charging cable Reasons to buy + Excellent sound quality + Superb build quality + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Kind of expensive - Weak mic

Wireless headphones are no longer plagued with latency, with such releases as the Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed setting a higher standard for wireless audio. One of the best gaming headsets out there, this pair of cans gives you wireless freedom alongside low latency, robust build quality and, most importantly, excellent sound. It also boasts up to 20 hours of battery life, and a wireless range of up to 13m. Its microphone could be better, and it could also be cheaper. However, if you have the cash (and you don’t use the mic that much anyway), this one’s a shoo-in.

Read the full review: Logitech G Pro X Wireless

5. SteelSeries Arctis Pro PC gaming's best kept secret Specifications Interface:: Wired (USB) Features:: 40mm drivers, Retractable boom microphone, DTS Headphone:X v2.0, RGB lighting, included DAC Reasons to buy + Included DAC + Audiophile worthy sound Reasons to avoid - Surround sound not great

SteelSeries is known for offering impeccable audio, but the SteelSeries Arctis Pro takes things to the next level. This headset doesn’t just offer up immersive surround sound for all the explosive action of your favorite games, but thanks to its included DAC (digital to audio converter), the Arctis Pro also serves you well when listening to your favorite music. One of the best PC gaming headsets to date, this one’s a little on the pricey side, but when you consider just how comfortable and exceptional sounding this headset is, well, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis Pro

6. Astro A50 Wireless (2019) Like the Cadillac of PC gaming headsets Specifications Interface: Wireless (5.8GHz) Features:: Dolby Audio, Works with PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PC and mobile; Astro Audio; 5.8GHz wireless tech with MixAmp; USB charging with base station Reasons to buy + Dolby Audio sounds amazing + Supremely comfortable Reasons to avoid - Edgy aesthetics

The Astro A50 Wireless isn’t just an appealing choice for the best gaming headset because of its edgy aesthetic – that is, if you’re into that sort of look. This is a multi-use headset boasting excellent and immersive – if not audiophile-level – sound quality as well as fantastic wireless connectivity so latency is no issue. As far as its feature-set, it has effortless-to-swap ear cups and a charging station, because things should be easy where they can. Sadly, it is more for the luxurious-loving crowd with that premium price.

Read the full review: Astro A50 Wireless (2019)

7. SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Excellent sound for both your PC and PS5 Specifications Interface: 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth Features: Discord-certified microphone, 20+ hour battery life, On-ear ChatMix control, DTS Headphone:X v2.0 Reasons to buy + Excellent sound quality + Lag-free Reasons to avoid - Expensive

When it comes to sound, the Arctis line of headsets from SteelSeries will never fail you. It delivers a sound quality that will please both gamers and music snobs alike. And, this being wireless, it eliminates those pesky cables without sacrificing performance. In fact, whether you’re connected via Bluetooth or via the 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, you’ll have a lag-fee experience, making this an excellent proposition for gaming. At this point, that 20+ hours battery life and Discord-certified mic are just icing on the cake.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless

8. Beyerdynamic Custom Game Gaming never sounded so good Specifications Interface:: Wired (3.5mm) Features: Sound slider; Soft ear pads; Changeable design covers; Detachable cable Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable + Impressive audio quality Reasons to avoid - Kind of expensive

While it’s more expensive than we’d like, the Beyerdynamic CUSTOM Game is one of the best PC gaming headsets we’ve used in some time. It doesn’t feature flashy surround sound or wireless functionality, unfortunately. However, this headset does excel in two of the most important categories: sound and comfort. Seriously, once you put it on and experience your games in headphones this amazing, there’s no looking back.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Custom Game

9. Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset The budget king Specifications Interface: Wired (analog) Features: 50mm drivers; Easy on-ear volume and mute controls; Multi-platform compatibility Reasons to buy + Strong stereo sound + Excellent value Reasons to avoid - Mic easily misplaced

Usually when you're purchasing anything, including gaming peripherals, you get what you pay for. You don't go into Walmart, pick up a $50/£50 gaming headset and expect to be blown away, at least not usually. Well, Corsair takes this rule and turns it on its head. The Corsair HS50 is, for the budget gamer, the best PC gaming headset you can get today. Retailing at $50 in the US, the HS50 has sound and mic quality that rivals headsets that are double the price. Everything, down to the build materials, radiates quality. If you don't mind forgoing some extra bells and whistles – like 7.1 surround and Bluetooth connectivity, for example – then you need to take a look at the Corsair HS50.

Read the full review: Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

10. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless A wireless headset with wired sound Specifications Interface: Wireless (Bluetooth) Features: Dual-battery charging system, Bluetooth connectivity, 40mm drivers Reasons to buy + Lossless audio + Convenient dual-battery system Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Compromises are a part of everyday life, but nobody actually enjoys making them. Luckily, you won’t have to with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. With it, you can get high quality lossless audio playback with a wireless headset. And, when you add the unique and ultra-convenient dual-battery charging system that lets you wear this headset in perpetuity to the mix, you have a formula for one of the best PC gaming headsets we've ever had the chance to use. If you have the money, and you absolutely need the best wireless headphones money can buy, this is your best bet.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

11. Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition Improving a perfect formula Specifications Interface: Wired (USB and Analog) Features: 50mm drivers; Reinforced steel and aluminum build; Detachable and flexible mic Reasons to buy + Very comfortable + Clear, accurate sound Reasons to avoid - Mids and highs unbalanced

Creative has made a name for itself over the years for crafting sublime audio products – and the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition further cements that legacy. Instead of just sitting back and iterating on the same winning formula of its previous products, Creative gives the Sound BlasterX H7 a full overhaul, resulting in a PC gaming headset that looks just as great as it sounds. If you’re looking for a comfortable, solid and meaty-sounding headset, the Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition is one of the best PC gaming headsets you can get.

Read the full review: Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition

12. Turtle-Beach Elite Atlas Aero How elite is the Elite Atlas Aero? Specifications Interface: Wireless Features: Metal headband; Powerful desktop software; Enables Waves NX 3D Audio; ProSpecs Glasses Relief system Reasons to buy + ProSpecs Glasses Relief system + Plenty of features Reasons to avoid - Questionable aesthetic

Yes, there might be a few things that hold the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero back from true greatness – namely, its tight fit and not-so-appealing aesthetic. However, when it comes to what really matters, this headset delivers. With great sound quality to start, coupled with its ProSpecs Glasses Relief system to make it more comfortable for wearers with glasses, plethora of features and incredibly powerful software, this is one of the best gaming headsets we’ve ever put over our ears. And, for it, you’ll be happy to pay what would have felt like an exuberant price.

Read our full review: Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

13. Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R No gimmicks, just excellent sound Specifications Interface: Wired (3.5mm with 6.35 adapter) Features: Open-back design, extended frequency response Reasons to buy + Amazing sound quality + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - No built-in mic

The Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R is something of an anomaly when it comes to gaming headsets. There’s no USB for digital audio or attached mic to communicate with your pals in Esports. It’s an open-back headset, a design choice that is unheard of in the gaming audio sphere. But that’s what makes the Tygr 300 R special. That open-back design, coupled with an extended frequency response, gives you a wider soundstage and an incredibly atmospheric and pleasurable listening experience when tackling single player gaming experiences like Metro Exodus. It might not have virtual surround sound but its sound quality is on par with the best of them – it even sounds good listening to music, something most gaming headsets don’t manage to do well.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Tygr 300 R

14. Razer Nari Ultimate Feel the game Specifications Interface: Wireless Features: 8-hour battery life; HyperSense haptic feedback; Compatible with many devices; 50mm drivers Reasons to buy + Great sound + Tons of connectivity Reasons to avoid - Haptic vibrations are divisive

Anyone can simply just listen to their games, but with the Razer Nari Ultimate, you can feel them as well. This gaming headset has haptic motors in the ear cups that make your ears vibrate. That’s more than enough to make this at least a curious headset, but when paired with the long battery life, amazing sound quality and comfortable build, it’s clearly one of the best gaming headsets out there. Do yourself a favor and turn off the haptic feedback, even when you’re listening to music.

Read the full review: Razer Nari Ultimate

15. Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 Shiny Specifications Interface: Wireless (Bluetooth) Features: 7.1-channel surround sound; 50mm Neodymium drivers; Bluetooth; Built-in DAC Reasons to buy + Great sound quality + Aesthetic Reasons to avoid - Expensive

With its Republic of Gamers brand, Asus has built a reputation for being the name behind some of the best gaming peripherals to constantly meet consumer standards. The Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 joins their ranks. Packed with 50mm Neodymium drivers and Bluetooth compatibility, this gaming headset provides fantastic sound quality without being tethered with a wire. It’s even compatible with other gaming platforms, so you won’t have to switch between different headsets. It’s a little pricey, but considering how good this headset sounds and how flexible it is, we’d say it’s worth it.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700