Colorful launches X15 XS gaming laptop with GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics

Colorful Technology Company Limited today announced the second generation of its gaming laptop, equipped with the latest Intel processors and an RTX 3050Ti GPU.

The Colorful X15 XS gaming laptop can be configured with either a 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core (4P+ 8E Cores), 16-thread processor or an Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core (6P+ 8E Cores), 20-thread processor – both offering excellent performance for gaming and content creation. Both models are powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate on the laptop’s 15.6” 144Hz FHD display. The laptop will be available in two colors – Pine Blue and Mist Grey.

Colorful has equipped the gaming laptop with new cooling technologies, such as dual turbo fans with superfins, and a high-performance heatsink with four heat pipes. Four cooling vents also help improve airflow and cooling efficiency. For extreme cooling, users can activate ‘Freezing Mode’ which ramps up the cooling fans to turbo for maximum heat dissipation.

The Colorful X15 XS gaming laptop features an anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 15 RGB color options with a 1.8mm travel distance and tactile feedback. It comes paired with a large trackpad – 30% larger than most gaming laptop trackpads.

(Image credit: Colorful)

The Colorful X15 XS will retail at $1,099 for i7 + RTX 3050Ti model and $999 for i5 + RTX 3050Ti model.