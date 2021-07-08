Colorful launches RTX 3060 gaming laptop inspired by Chinese mythology

While we’re mostly used to seeing motherboards and graphics cards from Colorful, the company put out a surprise announcement today with the launch of the Colorful X15-AT gaming laptop.

The laptop features the latest 11th generation Intel Core processor along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It comes equipped with a 15.6” display with 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB coverage, along with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and Wi-Fi 6. It’s housed in a durable CNC milled aluminum chassis measuring 23.9mm in thickness and weighing 1.93 kg. In order to keep the laptop cool during gamine sessions, Colorful equipped the X15-AT with its improved Storm Blade 3.0 cooling design that features dual turbo fans and larger cooling fins.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Colorful) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Colorful)

Given the impressive specifications on offer, we’re a bit confused why Colorful opted for an RTX 3060 GPU and didn’t just go straight to a 3070 or 3080 model, but perhaps we’ll see those variants releasing at a later date. On an artistic note, the laptop has a design inspired by Leizhenzi – a powerful thunder god from ancient Chinese mythology.

For technical specs, the X15-AT runs an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core, 16-thread processor with a boost clock of 4.6GHz. It comes with 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory – upgradeable up to a whopping 64GB memory in case you ever need that much on a laptop. It also packs high-speed storage with a 512GB NVMe SSD rated with up to 2400MB/s speeds, along with a Thunderbolt 4 port with up to 40Gbps transfer speed.

Since this is a gaming laptop, RGB lighting comes in the form of the anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 15 RGB color options. The keys feature a 1.8mm travel distance with tactile feedback, and is paired with a trackpad that is 30% larger than those found on most gaming laptops.

The Colorful X15-AT gaming laptop is priced at a MSRP of US$1,199, coming to partner resellers in APAC in July 2021, with other regional launches to follow.